Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for February

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for February. New titles on the network include all three seasons of Flavor of Love, BBC One miniseries War of the Worlds and documentary Willie.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Originals

Bucket List (February 1st), Bucket List tours the best destinations in college football. Host Brian “The Boz” Bosworth tours the top 8 college football programs, interviewing coaches, former star players, and fans alike to determine why each deserves a spot in every fan’s bucket list. Episodes include Clemson, Texas A& M, Texas at Austin, LSU, University of Oklahoma, UGA, Auburn, and University of Alabama. Get ready to root for your team!

Sew the Winter to My Skin (February 1st), Inspired by true events, Sew the Winter to My Skin depicts the epic hunt, capture and trial of the legendary black rebel folk hero, John Kepe, during one of the most racially-charged political regimes in human history. Despite the massive Colonial Republic manhunt, the notorious yet charismatic outlaw evaded capture for over a decade while he terrorized white settler farmers in a courageous effort to protect his impoverished community.

New Crackle Channels for February

Football Channel (February 1st), Get your pigskin skills ready for the Big Game by checking out this end zone spiral from your teammates at Crackle! We’ll hit you in the numbers with great titles like Concussion (Will Smith), the Crackle exclusive documentary ‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History, The Gridiron, and Hail Mary!

Black Entertainment Channel (February 1st), Just in time for Black History Month, help us celebrate black achievements in the entertainment industry with great films like Mad Families (Tiffany Haddish), Children of Mud, The Maiden Heist (Morgan Freeman), and Gifted Hands (Cuba Gooding, Jr.)!

Love on Crackle Channel (February 21st), As you get your heart in shape for Valentine’s Day make sure you get all the feels you need as you Love On Crackle! Warm up with the movies you love with titles like A Little Bit of Heaven (Kate Hudson), My Mom’s New Boyfriend (Meg Ryan, Antonio Banderas), The Love Witch, and Knight of Cups (Christian Bale).

Inspirational Athletes Channel (February 1st), In this season we all want a little inspiration wherever we can find it. And what better place to discover that than on the field of sports? Your teammates from Crackle have a gym bag full of just the scores you’re looking for with inspirational sports titles like the Crackle originals Anything is Possible, On Point, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and also the coolest hockey doc, Willie!



Sitcoms Channel (February 1st), Why not take a deep breath, shake off your stress and unwind with the Crackle crew and huge laughs from some of the funniest classic series in television history? Split your sides with the hilarious antics of the casts of ‘Til Death, Between Brothers, Just Shoot Me, Barney Miller, and more!

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in February

Concussion (February 1st), The true David vs. Goliath story of Dr. Omalu (Will Smith) and his quest that puts him at odds with one of the most powerful institutions in the world.

District 9 (February 1st), Over twenty years ago, aliens made first contact with Earth. Humans waited for the hostile attack, or the giant advances in technology. Neither came. Instead, the aliens were refugees, the last survivors of their home world. Ostracized and friendless, there is only one place left to hide: District 9.

The Other Guys (February 12th), Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are an elite & cocky cop tandem whose exploits are the envy of the department, particularly second-tier cops, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Colombiana (February 1st), A young woman (Zoe Saldana) grows up to be a stone-cold assassin after witnessing her parents' murder as a child in Bogota. She works for her uncle as a hitman by day, but her personal time is spent engaging in vigilante murders that she hopes will lead her to her ultimate target - the mobster responsible for her parents' death.

Keanu (February 1st), Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his doorstep. After a heartless thief steals the cat, Rell recruits his cousin Clarence (Keegan-Michael Key) to help him retrieve it. Armed with guns and a gangster attitude, it doesn't take long for the hapless duo to land in big trouble.

Charlie’s Angels (February 1st), Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu are Charlie's Angels - a trio of elite private investigators who, with the latest in high-tech gadgets, martial arts techniques and a vast array of disguises, unleash their state of the art skills on land, sea and air. Aided by their faithful lieutenant Bosley (Bill Murray), adventure has never been more beautiful!

Takers (February 1st), TAKERS takes you into the world of a notorious group of criminals (Idris Elba, Paul Walker, T.I., Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen and Michael Ealy) who continue to baffle police by pulling off perfectly executed bank robberies. But when they attempt to pull off one last job with more money at stake than ever before, the crew may find their plans interrupted by a hardened detective (Matt Dillon) who is hell-bent on solving the case.

War Room (February 1st), Filled with heart, humor, and wit, WAR ROOM follows a couple, Elizabeth and Tony, who seemingly have it all - great jobs, a beautiful daughter, their dream home. In reality, their marriage has become a war zone and their daughter is collateral damage. As the power of prayer and Elizabeth's newly energized faith transform her life, will Tony join the fight and become the man he knows he needs to be? Together, their real enemy doesn't have a prayer.

The Walk (February 1st), Twelve people have walked on the moon, but only one man – Philippe Petit (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) – has ever walked in the immense void between the World Trade Center towers. Academy Award winning director Robert Zemeckis uses advanced technology in the service of an emotional, character-driven story.

A Soldier’s Story (February 1st), As WWII draws to a close, Captain Davenport (Howard E. Rollins, Jr.) is assigned to Fort Neal, Louisiana, an all-black army post, to investigate the brutal murder of Sergeant Waters (Adolph Caesar). As the investigation unfolds, it reveals a disturbing glimpse into the victim's character, which proves to be as important an insight into the mystery as the identity of the killer. A Soldiers Story transcends race to present a universal tale of the value of dignity over humiliation, of tolerance over prejudice.

Annie (February 1st), America's favorite orphan dreams of life outside the orphanage. Based on the smash hit Broadway musical.

