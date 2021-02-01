Sukin, Australia’s Most Beloved Natural Skincare Brand, Launches Mineral SPF30 Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen in the US

The new reef-friendly Sun Care line nourishes skin with a blend of Rosehip Oil, Green Tea and Cucumber while protecting coral and ocean health

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts know that healthy skin starts with sun protection — every day, rain or shine. Now you can protect your skin from the effects of sun damage with the new Sukin Mineral SPF30 Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen, while caring for the environment too. Free from chemical absorbers, the Sukin Sunscreen uses only naturally derived Zinc Oxide to prevent skin damage caused by UVA and UVB rays. The reef-friendly formula from Sukin , Australia’s #1 brand of vegan, cruelty-free and natural beauty products, is non-greasy, doesn’t leave a white cast, is sheer to touch and is ideal for daily use. Through its ongoing partnership with Greening Australia’s Reef Aid Program, Sukin is committed to preserving Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Currently available exclusively at Target and on Target.com for $18.99, Sukin Mineral SPF30 Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen comes untinted or in two tinted shades: one for light to medium skin tones and one for medium to dark skin tones.

“With its nourishing blend of Rosehip Oil, Green Tea and Cucumber and its reef-safe, mineral formula, the launch of Sukin’s Mineral SPF30 Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen is a perfect example of Sukin’s commitment to skin care that is good for you and the environment too,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Sukin Brand Manager. “Mineral sunscreens physically block and deflect the sun’s rays without being absorbed into the skin and bloodstream. In addition to being safe for you, they are also safe for coral reefs. Evidence shows that when you swim with chemical sunscreen on, synthetic ingredients like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate seep into the water, where they can be absorbed by corals. This disrupts coral’s reproduction and growth cycles and can ultimately lead to bleaching.”

Sukin’s reef-friendly sunscreen serves as just one piece of the company’s broader efforts to preserve coral reefs. With roots in Australia, Sukin is committed to preserving the Great Barrier Reef. Home to over 3,000 different types of corals and 1,700 species of fish, the Reef has experienced record die-offs in recent years, due in part to chemicals leaching into their waters. Sukin has partnered with Greening Australia on their Reef Aid Program in an effort to protect this natural wonder.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Sprouts, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

