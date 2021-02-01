Verizon elevates Super Bowl LV with 5G built right; delivers immersive ‘fan first’ experiences

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon invests over $80 million and expands permanent 5G deployments in Tampa and at Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV

5G SuperStadium in the NFL app and Verizon Media’s “Watch Together” deliver immersive and interactive mobile viewing experiences for fans in the stadium and at home

Verizon launches a virtual Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative built by BeyondCreative and in partnership with Epic Games, the largest Fortnite activation ever built in creative mode for fans to come together, celebrate and compete

Verizon returns with an in-game commercial

Verizon continues to pay it forward with the ultimate Super Bowl after-party benefiting small businesses, The Verizon Big Concert for Small Business



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year when large gatherings are limited, finding ways to bring people together safely, in-person and virtually, is more important than ever. Verizon is using the power of the 5G built right to elevate the Super Bowl LV fan experience and make it accessible whether at the game or at home. Verizon is introducing in-stadium 5G solutions for fans attending in-person in Tampa, delivering immersive and interactive viewing experiences and creating the first-ever 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative. Verizon will wrap up Super Bowl weekend by bringing together communities across the country to benefit small businesses with host Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, Verizon will bring fans as close to the game as possible at home and in the stadium. The Verizon 5G SuperStadium in the NFL mobile app allows fans with an iPhone 12 model an opportunity to engage with seven different camera angles while in the stadium and five angles at home, as well as project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players. Verizon Media’s Watch Together, a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app gives fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones. Both SuperStadium and Watch Together are powered by Verizon Media Platform’s real-time streaming technology. Fans can access these viewing experiences when Super Bowl LV kicks off on CBS on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30pm ET.

The fan-first experience with the Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative, the largest activation ever built in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, will give gamers the opportunity to interact with their favorite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that’s never been done before. The activation will feature four football-inspired games and a few hidden surprises for players. Highlighting the power of 5G for gaming, the virtual stadium was built utilizing the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.

On Tuesday, February 2 and Friday, February 5, fans can tune in to Twitch and @Verizon on Twitter at 7:00 p.m. ET to watch NFL players, including Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Tarik Cohen, Saquon Barkley, Joey Bosa, Ryan Shazier and pro gamers Myth and KittyPlays compete in a variety of games created specifically for the Fortnite Creative stadium. The two livestreams will be hosted by Late Night Hosts, Podcasters and Authors Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

“With 5G, we are beginning to see the transformation of various industries and the innovation that comes with it,” said Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon. “Reimagining live events is one of the best use cases for the power of 5G. During a year like this one, it is a thrill to transform the Super Bowl experience by creating a first-of-its-kind virtual stadium in Fortnite that brings a new level of gaming to life, while at the same time we’re innovating the in-stadium experience.

Verizon has invested over $80 million dollars to enhance its award-winning network to support the Super Bowl. Raymond James Stadium and the surrounding areas received substantial 5G enhancements, including 70 miles of high speed fiber, an upgraded distributed antenna system (DAS), and 281 small cell antennas that will provide coverage at events in and around the stadium as well as Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, and the Tampa Riverwalk. These permanent network enhancements will benefit Tampa residents and visitors for years to come.

The stadium won’t be at its maximum capacity this year, but Verizon’s 5G is there and ready to bring solutions to life when we do return fully. Over the last year, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge have been used to develop next gen solutions working with teams and other venues around safety, access, and crowd management. These solutions, when implemented at stadiums and venues around the country, can enable a return to live events.

"We're excited to bring 5G to Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV," said Kyle Malady, CTO, Verizon. "As the number of arenas and stadiums with Verizon 5G continues to grow, we’re seeing how our technology brings a new dimension to all aspects of the fan experience, from public safety to how fans interact with the action on the field."

Verizon, America’s #1 network for public safety, is working closely with local first responders to ensure that public safety and attendees stay connected. Teams on the ground are working closely with the Tampa Police Department to provide deployable assets and boost capacity as needed.

Verizon’s own virtual command center will be operating and actively monitoring network activity. The Verizon Response Team, who deploys during large events and emergencies and is available 24/7/365, is at the ready to provide WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions to local governments if needed to enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Today, Verizon also announced a multi-year commitment to bring one million small businesses forward by 2030 with resources to help them succeed in the digital economy, To kick off the program, Verizon is producing The Big Concert for Small Business , the ultimate after-party for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus, the concert will be livestreamed on Yahoo, Fios, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, and broadcasted on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live, as well as aired on iHeart and Sirius. The event is curated and produced by Roc Nation. Verizon will also donate $10 million to non-profit LISC, providing immediate financial support for the businesses during the pandemic. The full press release can be found here .

