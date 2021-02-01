Core & Main Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply

Acquisition to Expand Presence in West Texas

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Triple T Pipe & Supply, LLC, located in Lubbock, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to expand our waterworks presence in West Texas by bringing the team from Triple T into Core & Main,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We admire their commitment to providing a high level of service to their loyal customers. I look forward to welcoming them into the Core & Main family after we close the transaction.”

Core & Main currently serves West Texas from its locations in El Paso and San Angelo, Texas.

“The story here is about creating a more meaningful presence in West Texas. The acquisition positions us to expand our customer base, and with a great group of people,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “Cultural alignment plays a significant role in our acquisition strategy, and I’m confident we’ve found a well-run, family-owned business that aligns with our core principals. I look forward to growing together.”

Tim Trevino, majority owner of Triple T Pipe & Supply, said, “I’m proud of the success and all our team has accomplished at Triple T. We believe the Core & Main team shares our commitment to valuing its people and customers. Joining a larger organization offers us the opportunity to grow faster and provide our customers additional products and service offerings. We are eager to begin our next chapter with Core & Main.”

Founded in 2014, Triple T Pipe & Supply is one of Lubbock’s top waterworks distributors, providing outstanding customer service for West Texas and New Mexico. Triple T provides pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings, and more to contractors for any size job.

Upon closing, this acquisition will mark the 12th since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,500 plus associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

