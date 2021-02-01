Rapid7 Acquires Leading Kubernetes Security Provider, Alcide

Acquisition will strengthen Rapid7’s cloud security offering, providing customers with a more holistic, unified experience for managing the challenges of cloud-native application security

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has acquired Alcide.IO Ltd., a leading provider of Kubernetes security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the second acquisition Rapid7 has made in the cloud security market in the past nine months, having acquired DivvyCloud, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) this past April. Together, these acquisitions will enhance Rapid7’s ability to provide a cloud native security platform to its customers and facilitate continuous management of risk and compliance across their cloud environments.



Organizations are taking advantage of the flexibility, speed and agility that the cloud offers to accelerate innovation and deliver value to customers faster. With this, developers are increasingly turning to Kubernetes to quickly develop and deliver containerized applications. As part of this paradigm shift, developers have become central to implementing cloud security and it must be delivered in a frictionless way, where and when developers operate.



Alcide’s technology is built to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments. The company’s technology provides seamless Kubernetes security fully integrated into the DevOps lifecycle and processes so that applications can be rapidly deployed while also protecting cloud environments from malicious attacks. Alcide’s industry leading cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) provides broad, real-time visibility and governance, container runtime and network monitoring, as well as the ability to detect, audit and investigate known and unknown security threats.

Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, with a broad set of best-of-breed capabilities across SIEM-based incident detection and response, vulnerability management, application security and security orchestration, automation and response.

With this acquisition, Rapid7 will expand and strengthen its cloud security offering, bringing together Alcide’s cloud workload protection (CWPP) capabilities with the company’s existing cloud security posture management (CSPM) and infrastructure entitlements (CIEM) capabilities, to provide customers with a more holistic, unified experience for managing the challenges of cloud-native application security.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alcide to Rapid7,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO of Rapid7. “The technical talent within Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem is unparalleled and we look forward to working together with the Alcide team to provide organizations with comprehensive cloud security that drives business growth and innovation.”

“Kubernetes is quickly becoming the preferred platform for automating deployment, scaling, and managing containerized applications. In order to take full advantage of the speed and innovation Kubernetes can unlock for an organization, security needs to be tightly integrated without getting in the way,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of cloud security at Rapid7. “With Alcide, we can enable organizations to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments while giving developers the freedom to rapidly develop and deliver applications.”

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for Alcide,” said Amir Ofek, chief executive officer at Alcide. “We are excited to join Rapid7 not only because of our shared commitment to providing customers with innovative and accessible cloud security solutions, but this also gives us an opportunity to bring our market-leading Kubernetes security platform to a broader set of customers.”

To learn more about Rapid7’s acquisition of Alcide, visit our blog .

Rapid7 acquired Alcide for a total purchase price of approximately $50 million, subject to certain adjustments. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact to Rapid7’s financial results for calendar year 2021.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight platform. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,300 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Alcide

Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide works to ensure that the entire dev-to-production pipeline is secured.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

