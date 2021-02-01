Cvent Event Technology Helps Organize Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Customized online registration and onsite check-in assists medical center’s effort to vaccinate more than 15,000 frontline health workers

/EIN News/ -- Tysons, VA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), is leveraging Cvent’s event marketing and management platform to organize and streamline its efforts to vaccinate more than 15,000 frontline health workers.

URMC has been a Cvent client since 2010 and is using multiple Cvent solutions to ensure the safe distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its employees including leveraging Cvent’s registration platform to set daily capacity limits to control the number of individuals who will be vaccinated. Within just seven days of using Cvent for this effort, URMC was able to launch a fully customized website with sophisticated branding, tailored privacy with specific terms of use, and custom reporting and access portals. Onsite, the URMC team will use Cvent OnArrival for check-in, relying on touchless technology to safely accommodate individuals.

“In order to vaccinate thousands of employees in a safe way, we utilized Cvent technology to register our people and confirm their participation in a secure, centralized location, with minimal interactions,” said Stephanie Von Bacho MS, RN, NEA-BC, Sr. Director for Learning and Development at University of Rochester Medical Center. “By leveraging technology, we spend less time organizing and planning registration, and more time focused on the task at hand – which is getting our employees vaccinated.”

“We’re extremely proud to support the University of Rochester Medical Center and their efforts to vaccinate the true heroes of 2020 – our frontline health workers,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “Throughout this pandemic, we have seen our event technology being leveraged in new and creative ways, and we applaud the URMC team for recognizing the opportunity for technology to help make large-scale vaccination efforts safe and efficient. To know that our technology is helping to ensure their safety is truly an honor.”

