BSH Home Appliances Corporation Receives Top Employer United States of America 2021 Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

BSH Home Appliances Corporation in exclusive group of companies that meet the Top Employers Institute’s strict criteria for exceptional employee offerings

BSH has received this annual certification since 2016, consistently upholding an environment of growth and success for its team members nationwide

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2021 in the United States of America. BSH has received this award for the sixth consecutive year, highlighting the company’s commitment to creating a collaborative environment that inspires and supports employees while nurturing and developing talent through all levels of its organization.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

“BSH Home Appliances is honored to be among an exclusive group of companies that met the Top Employers Institute’s strict criteria for outstanding human resource policies and practices,” said Marlies van der Horst, Head of Human Resources, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Region North America. “Earning Top Employers United States of America certification for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to our company’s consistent commitment to maintaining an environment of employee engagement and a better world of work.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organizations around the globe), BSH Home Appliances has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program.”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit: www.top-employers.com. To learn more about BSH Home Appliances, please visit: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/.



About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

www.top-employers.com

