Corum Client Carenity Acquired by BID Equity

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces that their client, France-based Carenity, the developer of a social platform supporting patients and caregivers, has been acquired by German Private Equity firm BID Equity. BID Equity is merging three of its portfolio companies—XClinical, Fortress Medical Systems and Carenity—creating a new data science company delivering end-to-end coverage of the clinical development process.



"The M&A process with Carenity started in March, and despite the global pandemic, there was very strong interest from strategic life sciences acquirers as well as several private equity funds, seeking bolt-on deals. By creating a global demand for Carenity, Corum's process allowed our client to choose the right buyer among many interested parties," explains Corum Senior Vice President Jaber Tannay, who led the deal. "We are happy that our client chose BID Equity. They are the ones that are likely to generate the most synergies from this transaction considering their bolt-on acquisition strategy."

Corum will further discuss this deal and the overall M&A market for software and related technology companies during Corum's monthly webcast on February 11th: Private Equity Panel Discussion.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Carenity

Carenity is a leading social platform supporting 500,000 patients and caregivers worldwide, across 1,000 chronic and rare diseases. Through its award-winning platform and data science expertise, Carenity provides direct, timely and compliant access to patient real-world data. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Paris, Carenity offers unique solutions for Real-World Evidence, Clinical Trial Optimization as well as Scientific Communication. Visit www.carenity.us to learn more.

About BID Equity

BID Equity is a new generation Private Equity firm investing in software and technology companies in Europe. We consider ourselves a partner for entrepreneurs and management teams, believing in active ownership and operational value creation to help companies reach the next level of their development. The BID Equity team contributes a unique set of capabilities and expertise well beyond the contribution of traditional financial investors to its portfolio firms. To learn more, visit www.bidequity.de.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com