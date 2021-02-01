Liferay Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

This year marks the eleventh time Liferay has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms* for the eleventh year.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for over a decade,” said Ed Chung, Vice President of Global Product Management at Liferay. “We believe this placement validates our focus on enabling organizations to deliver rich authenticated experiences. Liferay’s product portfolio equips organizations to automate manual processes and quickly deliver engaging digital experiences to customers, partners, and employees through a single, unified platform.”

According to Gartner, “DXPs act as ‘centers of gravity’ in complex, extensive and interconnected technology stacks to increase the impact of a digital presence. Organizations need a DXP to deliver highly contextualized experiences — not just simple websites and mobile apps — for an increasing variety of modalities and channels across customer journeys.”

This growing need for highly contextualized experiences is felt by organizations seeking to serve the needs of a multitude of stakeholders, including prospects, customers, partners, citizens, and employees. Yet many DXPs focus exclusively on customer acquisition. By contrast, Liferay DXP offers a true platform for addressing the needs of B2B, B2E, and long-term B2C use cases alike. Thousands of global customers including Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, The Vitality Group, Vodafone, and Williams Lea Tag rely on Liferay technology to build mission-critical solutions including customer and partner portals, B2B commerce sites, marketing sites, and intranets.

Organizations with complex, B2B-driven needs around integration, security, and interoperability derive particular value from the flexible, open, nature of Liferay DXP. While other vendors sell complex and often unintegrated product suites built through acquisition, Liferay is focused entirely on serving the needs of DXP customers and helping them get value from their existing technology investments. A robust set of APIs built to the OpenAPI specification, pre-built connectors to common CRM and ERP applications, and broad extensibility throughout the platform make Liferay’s technology uniquely flexible. Furthermore, Liferay’s unique subscription-based pricing model does not charge for software licenses, allowing customers to deliver rich, digital experiences at lower TCO and without fear of vendor lock-in.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/company/gartner/magic-quadrant-digital-experience-platforms

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms” by Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, Mike Lowndes, 26 January 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

