Change the Way You Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker® Pizza

Enjoy a Sweetheart of a Deal that includes both the beloved HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, for a limited time

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is delighted to announce the return of its Valentine’s Day favorite—HeartBaker® Pizza—a festive pizza shaped like a heart. The HeartBaker® Pizza is available February 7-14, 2021 both online and in-store at participating locations nationwide and is priced at $9 or $11, depending on location.



Guests may also choose to bring home a Sweetheart of a Deal, which includes a HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for just $13 (prices vary in Hawaii and Alaska).

“Papa Murphy’s understands Valentine's might look different this year, so we’re helping our guests celebrate at home and show their love with some cheesy goodness,” said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing at Papa Murphy’s. “While love warms their hearts, they can warm their HeartBaker® Pizzas for about 15 minutes at 425-degrees in their own ovens, and then enjoy! Baking a delicious scratch-made pizza at home is our favorite way of sharing the love.”

The HeartBaker® Pizza starts with Papa Murphy’s fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, and then is topped with traditional red sauce, loads of our 100% whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily, and premium pepperoni. The fastest way to enjoy a HeartBaker® Pizza is to order online or through the Papa Murphy’s app.

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or from Papa Murphy’s official app, or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to “Change The Way You Pizza.” Papa Murphy’s exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take ‘n bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy’s offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy’s app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:

Alexis Diltz or Daniel Evans

communications@papamurphys.com

360-449-4001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7df318f-2840-4fb5-886f-37e98f0ea551