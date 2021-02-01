ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|25-Jan-21
|69,071
|467.03
|32,258,077.17
|26-Jan-21
|69,788
|462.23
|32,257,890.90
|27-Jan-21
|72,519
|444.82
|32,257,713.03
|28-Jan-21
|73,218
|440.57
|32,257,698.19
|29-Jan-21
|72,464
|445.16
|32,257,755.40
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
