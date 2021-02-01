Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (31 January 2021)

98 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 3,739 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 100,773. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,186,951.

County distribution; Nairobi 86, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Machakos 1 and Nyeri 1.

52 patients have recovered from the disease. 29 are from our various health facilities while 23 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Total recoveries now stand at 83,907. 8 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,763.

471 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,408 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

