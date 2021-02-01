United Nations in Somalia condemns attack on Mogadishu hotel

The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Hotel Afrik which left many people dead or injured.

“We are appalled by this reprehensible and senseless attack on a venue frequented by innocent civilians, and condemn it in the strongest terms,” the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, said.

According to reports, Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked the Hotel Afrik in Mogadishu on Sunday afternoon, and engaged in an hours-long siege before being dislodged by the Somali security forces.

The United Nations in Somalia expresses its condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.