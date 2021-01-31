Mayor Bowser Declares Snow Emergency Beginning at 9 am on Sunday, January 31

Contact: LaToya Foster (EOM) – (202) 727-5011; [email protected] Felicia McLemore (DPW) – (202) 497-8060; [email protected] Lauren Stephens (DDOT) – (202) 465-6112; [email protected] Rebekah Mena (HSEMA) – (202) 570-2111; [email protected] Donna Harris (DGS) – (202) 578-4494 [email protected]

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a Snow Emergency in Washington, DC beginning at 9 am on Sunday, January 31 and going until 6 am on Tuesday, February 2. The District Snow Team is deploying at 2 am on Sunday, January 31 in preparation for snow starting early Sunday and perhaps continuing into Tuesday, and the Snow Emergency will allow plow drivers to clear snow emergency routes curb to curb.

While the snow emergency is in effect, motorists may not park on snow emergency routes and vehicles parked on these routes may be ticketed and towed. Find a map and list of the snow emergency routes at snow.dc.gov.

Earlier this evening, brine application crews completed District-wide spraying of the “hot mix” combination of brine and beet juice to reduce the temperature where ice bonds to the pavement. At 2 am, the Snow Team will deploy 138 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to clear highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures. An additional 30 heavy plows driven by contractors will supplement the team, and 81 light plows (pickup trucks) will be deployed to clear snow from smaller streets.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) leads the District Snow Team with support from the Department of Transportation (DDOT), Department of General Services (DGS), Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alertdc.dc.gov. View Neighbor-2-Neighbor videos, at snow.dc.gov/page/neighbor-2-neighbor-snow-prep-tips, for residents’ snow prep tips.

The District Snow Team also encourages residents and commercial property owners to apply abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties prior to snowfall to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls. The Snow Team uses pet friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.

Buildings and COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Snow Team is pre-treating and will remove snow at municipal buildings, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, homeless shelters, COVID-19 testing sites, and DC Public Schools.

Hypothermia Alert and Shelters

If you see someone outside in need of shelter or a welfare check, during freezing temperatures, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093, or dial 311. If there is an immediate risk to safety call 911. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Streateries

Streateries and parklets are not to be used during a Snow Emergency.

Winter Weather Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. The District has used pet-friendly deicer on its pedestrian bridges for several years and found it to melt ice effectively and be easy on pets’ paws.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.

Turn off all outdoor water faucets.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.

