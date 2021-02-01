Iran: Writing graffiti and posting placards by MEK supporters and Resistance Units
Defiant youth Target 11 IRGC bases, Torch Large Posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, Soleimani
The Resistance Units unfurled a large poster of Mr. Rajavi from an overpass in the Tehran-Saveh highway”PARIS, FRANCE, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the final week of January 2021, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK) and Resistance Units in various cities across Iran wrote graffiti and posted banners and placards of the resistance’s leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance.
The Resistance Units unfurled a large poster of Mr. Rajavi from an overpass in the Tehran-Saveh highway.
These activities took place in Tehran, Mashhad, Neyshabur Rasht, Isfahan, , Karaj, , Ilam, Kermanshah, Ahvaz, Sari, Kashan, Karaj, Shiraz, Esfarayen, Urmia, Kerman, Astara, Shahriar, Sanandaj, Sarpolzahab, Tabriz, Gorgan, Meshkinshahr, Fariman, Fuman, Zanjan, Semnan, Shahrekord, Arak, Hamedan, Iranshahr and Khormoj (Bushehr Province).
The activities, carried out despite the security forces being on maximum alert, were enthusiastically welcomed by the people in those areas.
Some of the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: No power in the world is stronger than our will for freedom," “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up, freedom, and future are yours,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Down with Khamenei, Rouhani, responsible for Coronavirus deaths and destruction in Iran,” “To contain the Coronavirus, the mullahs must go,” “Massoud Rajavi: The army of the hungry are ready for revolt and uprising,” "Massoud Rajavi: The flame of uprising will remain ablaze," "The rebellious Iran will rise up," "Khamenei is a murderer, his leadership is illegitimate," "The mullahs must get lost," "The roots of every crime is the IRGC and the regime's Supreme Leader,” "Maryam Rajavi: The fear of downfall is felt by the religious dictatorship to its core," and "Massoud Rajavi: The army of the hungry, are ready for revolt and uprising."
In another development, the defiant youth torched Khomeini, Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani’s banners in Tehran and Salmas (northwest Iran) on January 27, 2021. Two days earlier, they also targeted two IRGC centers in Mashhad and Kashan and set fire to their entrances and front signs.
On January 22, the defiant youth also set fire to the entrance and the signboard of the repressive IRGC Basij centers in Neyshabur and Robat Karim. Two days prior, they also targeted and set fire to the entrances and front signs of seven Revolutionary Guards repressive Basij centers in Tehran, Mashhad, Khorramabad, and Kazerun.
At the same time, the images of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, were set on fire in Tehran and Kerman.
