EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Reach USD 251.78 billion by 2027; Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligent to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edtech and smart classroom market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Instructional Aids (Smart Classroom, and Mobile Learning), By Hardware (Interactive Projectors, Interactive whiteboards, and Others), By Educational Tools (Admission Automation Tools, Administration Tools (ERP & CRM), Learning Management Tools, Alumni Management Tools, Placement Management Tools, Library Management Tools), By Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Advanced Technology (AI, AR, VR, Robotics, and Blockchain) and Others), By End-User (Higher Education, K-12, and Kindergarten), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The study further mentions that the market size was USD 74.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 251.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Growing R&D Activities to Affect Industry Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education industry across the globe. Therefore, policymakers are taking initiatives to deploy effective learning solutions for increasing students’ engagement. The pandemic has also accelerated research and development activities to develop new edtech and smart classroom solutions that would help students to continue their education smoothly. Our reports provide detailed insights into the industry for helping you grow your business amid this difficult situation.

How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, and average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles published by prominent magazines, and press releases of firms present in the field of edtech and smart classroom.

Drivers & Restraints-

Persistent Government Initiatives to Create Online Education Programs will Spur Demand

Governments of several countries worldwide are taking initiatives and are funding for the implementation of various digital learning and online education programs. In September 2020, for instance, the Ministry of Education, India, initiated ‘PM eVIDYA’ to unify all efforts associated with on-air/online/digital education. It will enable multi-mode access to education. Such initiatives would help in driving the edtech and smart classroom market growth in the near future. However,this smart classroom software can easily fall prey to hackers, thereby restraining its adoption.

Segment-

K-12 Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Rising Adoption of Edtech Tools amid COVID-19

Based on end-users, the K-12 segment is set to grow significantly in the coming years because of the increasing usage of edtech & smart classroom software solutions across several schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The segment held 35.5% in terms of the edtech and smart classroom market share in 2019, while the U.S. earned 38.7% share.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America procured USD 31.64 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. It is set to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the major contribution of the U.S. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of edtech and smart classroom software providers, namely, Wonder Workshop, Coursera, Grammarly, and EverFi in the U.S.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show considerable growth fueled by the increasing investments by multiple edtech companies in the education technology, especially in China and India. Also, the surging population, digital initiatives by governments, penetration of smartphones, and rising literacy rate would aid growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & Acquisitions to Intensify Competition

The market for edtech and smart classroom contains numerous companies that are mainly focusing on acquiring specific businesses and technologies from other firms. Some of the others are striving persistently to collaborate with local organizations for co-developing and marketing new products. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 : Anthology acquired the Foundation and Matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC. It would help the company to strengthen its position in higher education CRM and engagement. Its donor and alumni engagement products will refine its ability to change how institutions achieve fundraising success.

: Anthology acquired the Foundation and Matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC. It would help the company to strengthen its position in higher education CRM and engagement. Its donor and alumni engagement products will refine its ability to change how institutions achieve fundraising success. February 2018: Loving Municipal School District (LMSD) of New Mexico partnered up with Discovery Education. It will blend STEM Leader Corp with Discovery Education’s Streaming Plus digital service. It will further help to personalize learning and develop a robust environment promoting students’ desire to succeed and learn.

A list of some of the most reputed edtech & smart classroom companies operating in the global market:

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (California, United States)

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, United States)

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (Hong Kong)

Amazon.com Inc. (Washington, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

SMART Technologies ULC (Calgary, Canada)

Dell Inc. (Texas, United States)

Cornerstone On demand Inc. (California, United States)

2U, Inc. (Maryland, United States)

Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Anthology Inc. (Boca Raton, Florida)

Ellucian Company L.P. (Virginia, United States)

Discovery, Inc. (New York, United States)

Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States)

Jenzabar, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

