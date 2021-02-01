Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 47,147 Million By 2027, According to Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market in 2018 was approximately USD 12,748 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 47,147 Million by 2027. Top market players are Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, Abbott, Arla Food Ingredients, Perrigo Nutritionals and others.

“According to the research study, the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market was estimated at USD 12,748 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 47,147 Million by 2027. The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2019 to 2027”.

Natural language processing (NLP) facilitates the interaction between computers and human languages with the help of the computer program installed in the computer. It is the part of artificial intelligence that is extensively utilized for interpreting the free text and making it analyzable along with using it for sentient analysis. NLP is also used for enterprise search.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Escalating demand for improving the customer experience to boost the market growth

Massive demand for improving end-user experience worldwide is predicted to prompt the end-users to bulge their expenditure on natural language processing activities. This, in turn, is predicted to expedite the growth of the natural language processing (NLP) industry over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, extensive use of natural language processing in customer care services along with minimization in the operational costs will further help in optimizing the customer experience, thereby embellish the market growth trends.

Top Market Players

The key players included in this market are [24]7.ai, Inc., 3M, Abe AI Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Aylien Ltd., Cortical.io, DigitalGenius, Dolbey, Expert System S.p.A., Explosion AI (spaCy), Flamingo.ai, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HK Smartmv Limited, IBM, Lexalytics, Microsoft, MonkeyLearn Inc., NetBase Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SoundHound Inc., TextRazor Ltd., and Verint.

Apparently, better customer perception insights, improved business procedures, and easy machine to machine interaction can be obtained through the protruding usage of natural processing language. Moreover, the growing acceptance of natural language processing across myriad sectors will impel the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline. Additionally, the burgeoning use of AI technology in defense, healthcare, transport, public safety, and human services will further embellish the market surge. NLP is also used in investigating criminal activities and offer the authorities an insight to delve into the policy-making processes. Nevertheless, the fewer rates of adoption and medical error risk can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) segment to dominate the technology landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to the growing demand for automation for capturing & processing end-user voice by the firms operating in myriad business verticals.

Professional services to contribute major revenue share of the global market by 2027

The growth of the segment is credited to the firms requiring efficient NLP solutions along with the need for installation, consulting, and maintenance services in the NLP industry.

The escalating necessity for improving consumer experience worldwide is projected to prompt the end-users to swell their expenditure on natural language processing activities. This, in turn, is likely to expedite the growth of the natural language processing (NLP) industry over the forecast timespan. Better customer perception insights, improved business methods, and easy machine to machine interaction can be derived through the protuberant utilization of natural processing language. Apart from this, the growing acceptance of natural language processing across numerous sectors will push the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline. Additionally, the escalating use of AI technology in defense, healthcare, transport, public safety, and human services will further embellish the market surge. NLP is also used in investigating criminal activities and provide the authorities insights into the policy-making decisions. Nonetheless, the fewer rates of adoption and medical error risk can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the natural language processing (NLP) industry is divided into Rule-based, Hybrid, and Statistical. On the basis of service, the market is classified into Managed Service and Professional Service. On the basis of the deployment model, the industry is divided into On-Premise and Cloud. Application-wise, the market is segmented into Information Extraction, Report Generation, and Machine Translation. In terms of technology, the market is divided into Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Autocoding, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Speech Analytics, Pattern & Image Recognition, Classification & Categorization, and Text Analytics. On the basis of end-user, the industry is divided into Government, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Media & Entertainment.

North America to dominate the overall regional market share in terms of revenue

The dominance of the market in North America is attributed to growing data generation in organizations along with the burgeoning need for improving the consumer experience. Apart from this, the utilization of smart equipment will further steer the regional market expansion over the forecast timeframe.

Browse the full “Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size & Share Analysis By Type, By Deployment Model, By Technology, and By End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/natural-language-processing-nlp-market-by-type-rule-176

This report segments the natural language processing (NLP) market as follows:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Rule-based

Hybrid

Statistical

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By Service Segment Analysis

Managed Service

Professional Service

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By Deployment Model Segment Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Information Extraction

Report Generation

Machine Translation

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Autocoding

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Speech Analytics

Pattern & Image Recognition

Classification & Categorization

Text Analytics

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Government

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Key Features of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market segments’ trend and forecast

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

