Hedgehog Technologies Announces New Vice President of Engineering Operations

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedgehog Technologies, a leader in designing complex electrical systems for innovative projects, is pleased to announce the appointment of Younes Rashidi to Vice President of Engineering Operations.



This executive leadership position will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, supporting new strategic growth initiatives to realize the company’s vision to become a conduit of innovation around the globe.

“As leaders, we always want to predict the future and through innovation we can build the future instead of predicting it,” said Younes. “One of my main roles at Hedgehog will be empowering the innovation in our products and services and continue providing our clients with an exceptional experience.”

Younes began his career in Iran where he worked in the Oil and Gas sector for 14 years before moving to Canada. From there, Younes began to take on a leadership role gaining experience in team building, organizational change management, and technology transformation. Since then his dedication to clients and team leadership has achieved success in completing major projects in renewable energy, amusement rides, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

“Younes was focused on building the business for long-term success by forward-thinking, creative problem solving and a commitment to working with each team member to be their best,” said CEO Dr. Michael Wrinch. “He cemented himself as an essential member of the team by never hesitating to do the job needed for the success of the company.”

About Hedgehog Technologies

Hedgehog Technologies is an electrical engineering and risk management consulting firm. Through TÜV Rheinland certification, an international gold star in safety, Hedgehog Technologies employs functional safety engineers to manage high-risk projects where safety is critical. Since 2001, Hedgehog has delivered innovation to the global market.

For more information visit www.hedgehogtech.com .

Media Contact:

Cale Boudreau

Marketing Manager

Email: cale.boudreau@hedgehogtech.com

Phone: +1.604.210.0204