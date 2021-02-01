Banco BHD Leon selects Validata to accelerate its digital transformation
LONDON, UK, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validata announces that it has been selected by Banco BHD Leon to support the bank in their Temenos core banking implementation project.
Headquartered in the Dominican Republic, Banco BHD Leon is a pioneer in the local financial sector, serving more than a million customers through a wide range of service offices, ATMs and branches across the country. BHD Leon aims to extend its market share in underbanked populations through new products to address the financial needs of women and small businesses.
The bank set out on a digital transformation project migrating from a legacy system to Temenos Transact in an effort to better serve their client needs through optimised digital services. The bank was aware of the challenges of such project, so their digital transformation strategy involved test automation from the very early stages to mitigate the risks.
After an exhaustive and lengthy process and after evaluating several alternatives, BHD Leon selected Validata as their testing partner for its ability to bring value and test resilience in the project, unlike other traditional testing tools that are not comprehensive and accurate enough to test Temenos applications, and cannot keep up with the new pace of innovation.
Validata Sense.ai, is a unified platform powered by AI, iRPA, deep analytics, model-based test automation, dynamic environments and data creation, service virtualization and release management insights, setting a new benchmark for testing user experience and digital change, eliminating data bottlenecks and delivering self- learning test automation. It identifies the optimum testing paths and user journeys, and recommends the ‘next best action’. The tests are self-healing and automatically adapt to any changes in the Temenos system.
BHD Leon is using Validata Sense.ai for Functional, Regression, SIT and Performance testing of the dockerised Temenos R20 running on Microsoft Azure cloud. Validata’s technical and business accelerators and pre-built banking processes, accelerate digital testing and create faster time-to-value.
Angela Nieto, Senior Vice President of Technology and Digital Transformation, commented, “We are pleased to have selected Validata as our trusted partner to support us now and in the future. Our choice was based on the quality of the solution, their proven coverage of all of our existing applications and infrastructure and their domain knowledge which gave us the confidence that they have the necessary experience to support us through the challenges of this digital transformation project”.
Vaios Vaitsis, CEO & Founder of Validata Group, added, “We are delighted that BHD Leon placed their confidence in us as a technology partner and we look forward to be working on this core transformation project and supporting them through their digital evolution. Our cloud-native, AI-powered technology will enable BHD Leon, de-risk and accelerate project success and go live with confidence”.
