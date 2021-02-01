DONY produce COVID face mask for B2B wholesale supplies in US & Europe: reusable, fashionable, lightweight & nanosilver
DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks
DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
Dony Garment launch Cotton Face Mask for Spa, School, Sport, GYM - Available free sample, wholesale & custom design (OEM, ODM) for B2B in the USA & EU market.
Referring to antibacterial cloth masks, it is impossible not to mention Dony Mask - the company providing top quality masks today, not only in Vietnam but also encroaching on the international market. So how is the quality of the Dony Mask evaluated by international organizations?
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
Outstanding features of Dony Mask
Dony Mask possesses a close fit and breathable design
Dony Mask’s design is close fit and breathable to consumers. It helps users feel comfortable when wearing Dony Mask for a long time.
This is thanks to its soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8 (an excellent level).
Its strap could extend 270 percent of its original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.
Dony Mask is a waterproof product having perfect droplet prevention and antibacterial ability
A mask made by Dony is 100% water with a layer resistant cloth that is granted Global Intertek Certificate with 100 points. Dony masks are able to prevent 99.9% of bacteria from entering through the products after 60 times of washes, outweigh other competitors in the current market.
Although Dony Mask is made of cloth, it can prevent droplets from clinging to the mask, which will limit viral infection.
Dony Mask is a three-layer cloth face mask
Dony cloth face mask includes three layers: an outer layer, middle layer, and inner layer which is able to hinder micro-bacteria as well as fine particles and meet the standards recommended by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam. Each layer has a function making a perfect product.
+ Outer layer: It is completely water-resistant. It means that face masks can prevent droplets from clinging to masks, limit viral infection.
+ The middle layer: It activates as a filter (air filter, dust, and other agents entering the nose and mouth)
+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.
How is the quality of Dony masks evaluated by international organizations?
The quality of Dony masks is highly evaluated by many international organizations. This is expressed through certifications, prizes, and rewards that Dony has gained:
● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.
● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
● C.E. Certification (Conformité Européenne)
● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)
● Certification for Free Export
● Aseptic inspection certificate
● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
● DGA certification (certified by French Ministry of Armed Forces): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% at the 1st use (and 96% after 30 washings). This emphasizes Dony Mask's direct resistance against NCovid.
Dony Mask is mentioned on FOX, ABC, NBC, USATODAY, YAHOO NEWS, MARKETWATCH, MONEYCOMPASS, STREET INSIDER, BENZINGA, ASSOCIATED PRESS, DIGITAL JOURNAL, MENAFN, BUSINESS INSIDER, FINANCIAL TIMES.
FDA registration is the basic requirement for domestic and foreign establishments that manufacture or market food, drug, API, or medical device in the USA. For the FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market, this is extended to 50 states and other territories of the U.S to protect public health when it comes to safety, efficacy, as well as security of products.
Dony cloth face mask gained C.E Certification (Conformité Européenne). CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA), including the face masks.
Also, Dony was certified by ISO 9001:2015 which is the most frequent international safety management system. Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Mask focuses on customers’ demands and satisfaction.
The cloth face mask from Dony was recognized by Global Intertek as about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
Dony Mask was issued by the French Ministry of Defense with DGA certification. This certificate proves that Dony Mask respirator against NCovid virus up to 99% and after 30 washings is 96% resistant.
Besides, there are other certifications for your reference, such as TUV Reach, Inspection by Vietnam certification center, Minister of Health’s testing certification, etc.
Dony Mask is being sold (for B2B) in the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.
When cooperating with Dony, partners will be offered a variety of benefits in the following part:
• Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.
• Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.
• Getting great support of the sales and production team.
• Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.
• Posting information, photos, ... on the official website of Dony.
• Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.
• Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers
• Being under proprietary protection policy for customers.
• Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.
