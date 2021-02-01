DONY launch 3 Ply Sterilized Cotton Face Mask For the USA & EU market (focus on wholesale, bulk, and branded, FDA/CE)
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” - said Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of DONY Garment Company.
As we can see that epidemics such as COVID-19 is ongoing around the world and create bad effects on people life. Since the health problem is gaining more consideration than ever, there is an increasing demand for anti-virus face masks also. Consumers now have such a wide choice of different kinds of masks with their functions.
Today, we will share with you a company that provides high-quality 3-ply cloth face masks - Dony Masks. In this article, we dive into some outstanding features of Dony Masks as they’re on sale right now.
The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world. The mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.
Since they’re machine washable, Dony Mask can re-use again and again—the antimicrobial coating lasts up to 60 washes still has an antibacterial effect of over 99%.
3-ply cloth face masks that certificated to meet all requirements for a healthcare product
Dony masks are widely used not only in the general public but in medical fields also for their features.
100% clean and safe for our health thanks to sterilization technology
In Dony Garment Company, all masks are produced under a modern technology of sterilization and packaging with heat sealing. The company uses this technology as a disinfection process so that their products are guaranteed to be penetrated by tiny particles and bacteria, viruses. Ethylene Oxide sterilization is normally used in producing healthcare goods as its low-temperature gaseous process can be used for a wide variety of materials.
After being sterilized, Dony masks are packages in their bag with heat sealing, isolated from any human touch. So that every mask is ensured to 100% clean and safe and ready to be used immediately after opening. Consumers do not have to wash them before using them.
Three-layer masks design with specialized functions
As 3-ply cloth face masks, Dony masks are antibacterial, anti-virus, able to prevent fine particles. It can also hinder the growth of microorganisms and 99.9% of bacterial in droplets which floating in the air.
Outer layer: It makes the mask 100% waterproof. With this feature, a Dony mask can prevent droplets from cling to the mask and limit viral infection. This layer is granted Global Intertek Certificate with 100 points.
Middle layer: This layer helps to clean dust as an air filter and prevent other tiny particles to enter people’s nose and mouth.
Moreover, the mask is washable and it can remain all functions perfectly after 60 washing times. This choice will help you to reduce waste to the environment compare with using single-use masks. Dony masks can also protect consumers from UV rays.
Other certifications that Dony masks gained:
● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.
● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
● C.E. Certification (Conformité Européenne)
● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)
● Certification for Free Export
● Aseptic inspection certificate
● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
● Breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8
● DGA certification (certified by French Ministry of Armed Forces): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% at the 1st use (and 96% after 30 washings). This emphasizes Dony Mask's direct resistance against NCovid.
This mask meets nearly all required standards for a face mask such as FDA certification of the US market, ISO 9001:2015, the global INTERTEK certification, CE certification of EU countries, etc. By owning all these mentioned features, Dony masks now are exported to a lot of other countries outside Vietnam.
These various features also help Dony masks to outweigh a lot of competitors in the market.
Another factor that makes Dony Garment Company is one of the biggest manufacturers in this industry that they provide certain supportive policies for distributors. Partners of Dony are allowed to sell Dony masks on an exclusive territory with a preferential policy of priority production. They can also receive support from the Dony Garment Company sales team and production team. Partners can advertise their products on the Dony Company's foreign and local channels. Dony can support partners regarding their documents and certificated problems too.
The company is supplying globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM):
The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.
Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy.
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.
