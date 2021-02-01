Lockforce Locksmiths in Salford Continuing to Keep Customers Safe Despite Ongoing Global Pandemic

The renowned company provides professional locksmith services throughout Salford City and boasts hundreds of satisfied clients.

GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lockforce Locksmiths in Salford is pleased to announce it is continuing to offer its professional locksmith services as the global pandemic continues to grip the world.Lockforce Salford is a well-known and trusted professional company that provides a wide range of 24-hour locksmith services to clients across Salford. The company specializes in services including anti-snap locks, lock repairs & replacement, digital locks, lock upgrades, commercial and domestic locksmith service, sash window locks, key cutting, door chains & bolts, window handles, burglary repairs, and so much more.In the company’s most recent news, Lockforce Locksmiths in Salford is announcing that despite the ongoing pandemic, it is continuing to support customers during these unprecedented times. Though it is operating under certain important restrictions, the company is vowing to do anything it can to support clients within its limits.“We are all aware of the situation concerning the fight against COVID-19 and the ever-changing government controls and restrictions,” says founder of the company, Damon Smith. “Despite these restrictions, we are continuing to offer full service while assessing risks and taking precautions for the safety and wellbeing of our technicians and customers. We are fully committed to helping keep our community and customers healthy, safe, and protected during these tumultuous times.” Lockforce Locksmiths Salford offers a full range of professional locksmith services includes:● Lock repairs & replacement● UPVC window locks● Anti-snap locks● Lock upgrades● 24-hour emergency locksmith services● Eviction services● Non-destructive entry● Commercial Salford locksmith services● Digital locks, deadlocks, & escape locks● Sash jammers window locks● Night latch● Child safety locks● Key cutting● Door viewers & chains● Door bolts & bars● Window handles● Security grilles● Burglary repairs & deterrents● Home security● Intercoms● Moves● 24-hour emergency locksmith service● Lock advice● And more!“No matter your locksmith needs, please know we are here to help,” Smith states. “Give us a call anytime so you can quickly get the support and peace of mind you deserve.”For more information about Lockforce Locksmiths in Salford, please visit https://www.lockforce.co.uk/locksmith/Salford/ About Lockforce Locksmiths SalfordLockforce Locksmiths Salford is a locksmith company that provide a vast range of professional locksmith services to clients. The company serves a wide range of areas in Salford, greater Manchester, including Castleford, Charlestown, Cheetwood, Deansgate, Higher Broughton, Irlams o’ th’ Height, Kersal, Langworthy, Lower Broughton, MediaCityUK, Ordsall, Pendleton, Salford, Salford Central, Salford Quays, Seedley, and Weaste.Contact Numbers0746 4755 9430161 4100 651