St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Operating without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 0143 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Birch Street in Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence Refusal/Operating without Owner's Consent
ACCUSED: Nickolas Severance
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/31/2021 at approximately 0200 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a residence in Bradford, VT for a report of an out of control intoxicated male. After speaking with witnesses and the suspect, it was learned that Severance operated his vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and operated someone else's vehicle without their consent. Severance was taken into custody, transported to the Bradford Outpost and ultimately released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/21 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
