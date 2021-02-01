St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Operating without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 0143 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Birch Street in Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence Refusal/Operating without Owner's Consent

ACCUSED: Nickolas Severance

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/31/2021 at approximately 0200 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a residence in Bradford, VT for a report of an out of control intoxicated male. After speaking with witnesses and the suspect, it was learned that Severance operated his vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and operated someone else's vehicle without their consent. Severance was taken into custody, transported to the Bradford Outpost and ultimately released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/21 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)