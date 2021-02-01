Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Lost Snowboarder - Located

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B400393

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On January 31, 2021, at approximately 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington Mountain, Killington, Vermont

INCIDENT: Lost Snowboarder

 

NAME: Raymond Park

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 31, 2021, at approximately 0300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a lost snowboarder in Killington on the back side of the Killington Ski Area.  Raymond Park was snowboarding at Killington before going out of bounds.  After several hours of trying to return to the trail, he sent his GPS location to a friend just before he lost power to his phone.  State Police Search and Rescue and Killington Search and Rescue Teams located Park at 0800 hours in good condition.   Temperatures overnight were approximately -13 degrees.  Killington Ski Area has a boundary marker to prevent skiers and riders from leaving the ski area boundary.  Skiers and riders are reminded to always stay within the ski area boundaries, let someone know where they are going and if venturing off into the back country, be prepared to spend the night in the woods. 

 

 

