Invitation to Celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb. 17, 2021
Kindness is a currency that can fuel your success. Specific acts of kindness can increase your income, generate new clients, and get repeat customers. Kindness pays real dividends to the bottom line.”NOVATO, CA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Jill Lublin, author of the bestseller, The Profit of Kindness, in her virtual Kindness Circles to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Week. Tuesday, February 2 at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern, or Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern.
Lublin’s Kindness Circles provide participants with an opportunity to engage in networking interactions with colleagues who value the importance of kindness in creating greater success in their business.
This year’s National Random Acts of Kindness Week takes place February 14 – 20, 2021, with National Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17.
Said Lublin, “Kindness is a currency that can fuel your success. Specific acts of kindness can increase your income, generate new clients, and get repeat customers. Kindness pays real dividends onto the bottom line.”
Lublin is known for sharing great stories, tips, and strategies in the Kindness Circles that can immediately be put into practice to build trusting, long-lasting relationships that result in mutually beneficial outcomes.
For information about this free virtual event and to register: http://JillLublin.com/kindnesscircles
ABOUT JILL LUBLIN
Jill Lublin is an international speaker on the topics of Radical Influence, Publicity, Networking, Kindness, and Referrals. She is the author of 4 Best Selling books including "Get Noticed...Get Referrals" (McGraw Hill) and co-author of "Guerrilla Publicity" and "Networking Magic." Her latest book, "The Profit of Kindness" went #1 in four categories. Jill is a master strategist on how to position your business for more profitability and more visibility in the marketplace. She is CEO of a strategic consulting firm and has over 25 years’ experience working with over 100,000 people plus national and international media. Jill teaches a virtual Publicity Crash Course, and consults and speaks all over the world. She is also an international publishing consultant who helps people get book deals all over the world. Visit www.publicitycrashcourse.com/freegift and www.jilllublin.com
