UK Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Digital Index Joins Crypto Asset Trade Association Crypto UK
Digital Index Spearheading Regulation In The Crypto MarketLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based cryptocurrency trading platform Digital Index recently announced it has crypto asset trade association, CryptoUK. Founded in 2015, Digital Index aims to deliver an on-ramp platform and trading experience that enables novice, professional traders and businesses to use its trading platform as a way to access the crypto road.
James Ryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Index, spoke about joining forces with CryptoUK by stating:
"At digitalindex.co.uk, we take being an intermediary in crypto very seriously. We are pro-regulation and understand the importance of regulated endpoints between traditional finance and crypto. We may not have achieved regulation in the UK yet, but partnerships like these with likeminded intermediaries show the maturity of the industry – working together not against each other is now more important than ever."
"The vision is to be a global leader in the digital finance space by striving each day to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets."
CryptoUK is the trade body representing the digital asset sector in the UK, working directly with policy makers & market participants to develop balanced regulatory and governance policies in the UK and Europe.
