Co2Bitcoin (Co2B) - Innovators Announce the Launch of New Crypto Coin to Combat Global Warming

A decentralized group of innovators and visionaries, focused on mitigating the causes and potentially cataclysmic effects of climate change, has introduced a new cryptocurrency known as Co2Bitcoin.

The new currency which will be available to the public from January 28th, 2021 is focused on helping countries finance local projects to combat global warming's negative effects on our environment and inhabitants.

The availability of the currency to the public will go a long way in increasing the efforts of combating climate change. Co2Bitcoins have already been used to acquire and protect over 100 million trees in the Brazilian Rainforest, saving them from fires by clearing and maintaining the underbrush and using controlled burns to ensure that they are preserved. Co2Bit which developed the currency has already signed partnerships with the Governments of Madagascar, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Niger, Sudan, Guinea Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Comores, Gambia, Guinee, Gabon, Ivory Coast, the Edo Province of Nigeria, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and individually the provinces of Kwango, Maniema, Bas Uele, Kwilu, and Equateur and Lebanon, Center for Energy Conservation. It also reports that more than 30 countries are expected to be signed before the end of February 2021 in line with its goal of partnering with more than one hundred countries by the end of 2021.

The cryptocurrency has also been backed up by international figures with International Statesman and Ten-Time World Chess Champion, Anatoly Karpov terming it as climate solution;

"Co2Bitcoin is a real, practical step to try and solve the problem of Global Warming which disturbs the whole world."

The liquidity of the currency will be supported organically by the growing investor demand for cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and the rising appetite for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) impact investing. The Co2Bitcoin currency, like any other, depends on its utility, and of course supply and demand, to determine its exchange rate.

Co2Bit is also the first cryptocurrency that has the formal support of many nations. With the government being the main token holders, it will be more secure. Its objective of protecting the planet through the financing of projects aimed at reducing the impacts of global warming in the near term and long term offers a very promising message for public and institutional funds where the Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) vision is becoming important.

While the price of carbon credit certificates has been steadily increasing over the past 4 years, the market remains a specialist market making it inaccessible to private investors. With the many polluting actors that are obliged (legally, or more often by market forces) to offset their carbon footprint, Co2Bitcoin could become a new financial instrument used by companies as a voluntary carbon credit. It can be mentioned in the environmental annual reports of companies to raise their ESG rating. This will ultimately result in this currency being used more and more, increasing its liquidity and utility. For speculators, this natural demand could have a positive impact on the appreciation of the price of Co2Bitcoin.

Co2Bit cryptocurrency when injected into climate mitigation project financing, would facilitate technological innovations in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power stations, new technologies for making steel and plastics, advancing agricultural yields, and other projects impacting deforestation and reforestation globally.

Given that private and institutional players in cryptocurrencies are multiplying across the entire asset class, Co2Bit currency will also benefit from strong overlapping trends. On the Ethereum blockchain and in its Smart Contract, one (1) Co2Bitcoin has a value of 1/13th an ETH. Based on a January 25, 2021 price of USD 1404 per ETH, this would result in a price of USD 108 per Co2Bitcoin.

For additional information go to, Co2Bit.com. Co2B coins will be available on January 28th, 2021 on the highly respected, Award-Winning Coinsbit Exchange (https://coinsbit.io/) for both individual and institutional investors. This Exchange is centralized and recently launched its Decentralized Exchange (DEX). It is renowned for its reliability and convenience for traders of all experience levels. Coinsbit Exchange offers superior security protocols for the safety of each transaction. It includes the world's first online store for buying goods with cryptocurrency. Register for free at at https://coinsbit.io/

