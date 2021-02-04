CLC High Capacity Compression Only Load Cell and Our TM0-2 Stand-alone Benchtop Load Cell Amplifier
Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular CLC, High capacity compression load cell, and our TMO-2, Standalone benchtop load cell amplifier / conditioner. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The TMO-2 provides excitation, balance, and span adjustment via precision 10 turn pots, and shunt calibration. The CLC compression load cell is constructed from stainless and is offered in a variety of ranges from 50K LBS. to 400K LBS. The loading diameter is slightly convex for accurate load distribution. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.
https://www.transducertechniques.com/
Customer Support
Transducer Techniques, LLC
+1 800-344-3965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter