CLC High Capacity Compression Only Load Cell and Our TM0-2 Stand-alone Benchtop Load Cell Amplifier

Benchtop Load Cell Amplifier TMO-2 Benchtop Load Cell Amplifier

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular CLC, High capacity compression load cell , and our TMO-2, Standalone benchtop load cell amplifier / conditioner. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The TMO-2 provides excitation, balance, and span adjustment via precision 10 turn pots, and shunt calibration. The CLC compression load cell is constructed from stainless and is offered in a variety of ranges from 50K LBS. to 400K LBS. The loading diameter is slightly convex for accurate load distribution. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells