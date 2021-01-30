COVID-19 Daily Update 1-29-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 29, 2021, there have been 1,899,155 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 119,467 total cases and 2,006 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Taylor County, a 64-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 49-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old female from Wayne County.

"It is difficult to report additional losses of West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and we will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Jackson counties in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.