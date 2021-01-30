Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (29 January 2021)

141 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 5,644 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 100,563. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,177,811. From the cases 124 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 81 new cases, Kilifi 14, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 6, Siaya 6, Kisumu 5, Uasin Gishu 4, Mombasa 3, Lamu 3, Nakuru 3, Busia 2, Garissa 2, Bungoma 2, Machakos 1, Nyamira 1, Kirinyaga 1, and Turkana 1.

64 patients have recovered from the disease. 44 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 20 are from our various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,821.

Fortunately, there are no deaths reported therefore our cumulative fatality remains at 1,753.

477 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,368 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards 5 patients in the High Dependency Unit.

The Ministry of Health intends to build the capacity of more than 23,000 healthcare workers including 8,000 health volunteers in areas of vaccine administration, logistics management, data capture, reporting and monitoring.

The vaccination program is divided into 3 phases. Phase 1 - Kenya has prioritized the vaccination of 1.25 million people between February and June 2021 when it is expected that global vaccine stocks will be limited.

Phase 2 - During this phase (July 2021 to June 2022) and as more vaccines become available the plan is to vaccinate 9.7 million more Kenyans, targeting persons above 50 years of age and those above 18 years of age with underlying health conditions.

Phase 3 - This phase could run concurrently with phase 2 depending on availability of adequate vaccines. We hope to target the vaccination of 4.9 million people who will include all other vulnerable populations like those on congregate settings.