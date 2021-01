Results of COVID-19 tests done on 29 January 2021 confirm 43 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 39,533.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 43 contacts and alerts: Kampala (20) Wakiso (6) Luwero (5) Mbale (4) Kapchorwa (3) Tororo (1) Nakasongola (1) Kabale (1) Amuru (1) Kotido (1)