Update: Governor Phil Scott, Commissioners Levine and Pieciak Test Negative; End Quarantine

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., and Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak have tested negative for COVID-19, 7 days after their last exposure, ending their quarantines.

Since the potential exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual was learned, no one in attendance at the two impacted coronavirus briefings has tested positive, underscoring the importance and effectiveness of the safety protocols used.

“I want to thank Vermonters for their expressions of support over the past week as members of my team and I quarantined, in accordance with Vermont Health Department guidelines,” said Governor Scott. “We look forward to updating Vermonters at tomorrow’s briefing on our ongoing response to the pandemic and the important vaccine rollout.”

This will be the final update from the Governor’s Office on this matter, as all Administration close contacts have tested negative on day 7 of their quarantines, with no symptoms.

