Draft permit outlines path to a healthier Puget Sound

We're continuing our work with Puget Sound communities to reduce the amount of nutrients flowing through wastewater treatment plants and into the Sound. Our most significant action to reduce human sources of nutrients for 2021 is the development of the Nutrient General Permit for domestic wastewater treatment plants in Puget Sound.

Why control nutrients?

Nutrients are an important part of a healthy marine ecosystem, but excess nutrients cause too much algal growth, which ultimately depletes dissolved oxygen (DO) in the water. This algal growth occurs because nutrients are fertilizer for algae and aquatic plants. When these algae and plants die, their decomposition uses up oxygen. Many parts of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea have DO levels that fall below the concentrations needed for marine life to thrive. In addition to low levels of oxygen, effects of excess nutrients include:

Increasing the acidity of the water

Shifts in the food web

Increases in harmful algal blooms and nuisance species like jellyfish

These issues are directly related to supporting a healthy ecosystem for salmon and orca recovery. Science tells us that excess nutrients from sewage treatment plants (domestic wastewater treatment plants, or WWTPs) are contributing to low oxygen levels in Puget Sound. Because of this, we must require treatment plants to control nutrients consistent with the federal Clean Water Act and Washington’s Water Pollution Control Act.

Most WWTPs in Puget Sound were not designed to remove nutrients such as nitrogen and will need upgrades to sufficiently control nutrients.

Understanding the informal draft permit

An early conceptual draft of the Puget Sound Nutrient General Permit is now available for public review and comment. This general permit applies to nearly 60 public domestic WWTPs that discharge directly to Puget Sound and its estuaries. All of the facilities already have individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) water quality permits that include a wide range of requirements to protect water quality. Only a few of these NPDES permits currently require nutrient controls. The new General Permit will focus only on controlling nutrients and work in conjunction with the broader individual permits for each facility.

The informal draft is conceptual and does not have as much detail as the formal draft and final permits will include. Given the complexities of this permit and the critical services sewage treatment plants provide, we are offering multiple opportunities for stakeholder input as we develop the permit.

The informal draft was prepared after working with our Advisory Committee, comprised of regional WWTP representatives, state agencies (including Ecology and Commerce), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the environmental community.

While some algae/jellyfish blooms and macroalgae littering the beaches happens naturally, our scientists are seeing increased number of events and more severe blooms than before.

The goal of the informal draft permit is to describe Ecology’s proposed requirements for the first permit term and provide context and explanation for how we used the conceptual approaches identified in the Advisory Committee's recommendation document.

The approaches include:

Optimization of current treatment processes to enhance nutrient reduction

Monitoring to evaluate nutrient reductions and get a consistent Sound-wide data set that can support a framework for future “water quality trading” among plants

Nutrient Action Levels that will trigger additional required actions at some plants

Initial planning for future plant upgrades, but not engineering design work unless plants trigger additional requirements

Lesser requirements for plants already successfully implementing nutrient control technologies

We're not proposing to require major infrastructure investments in the first five-year permit. Depending on the current capabilities of each individual WWTP and their community’s plans for growth and development, they will have a reasonable amount of time to plan appropriate upgrades or other improvements, while remaining in compliance with their permits.

Our proposed adaptive management approach prevents further increases in excess nutrient loading in this first general permit. After additional modeling, we will propose nutrient limits in the second five-year general permit, continuing the path to compliance with water quality standards. Once we have limits, we will continue to work with permittees to develop a multiple year, stepwise process for attaining final limits.

We're asking for your feedback

We're asking for feedback on our proposed permitting approaches, especially where there are options available for which direction we should take on a specific permit condition. We'll consider all comments received during the informal comment period and use them in developing the formal draft permit.

Comment period from Jan. 27 to March 15

Please use our online comment form (ecomments) to submit comments. More information on how to comment on the informal draft is on the permit webpage.

As a way to provide additional information and answer questions, we're holding virtual information sessions:

We anticipate issuing the formal draft general permit for public comment this spring and will hold public hearings during this time. We expect to make a final permit decision later in 2021, after reviewing public comment.