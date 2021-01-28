WMA Nesting Closures Begin February 1

After providing countless days of outdoor recreation for hunters this fall and winter, Fish and Game’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) are ready for a rest and a refocus.

Many WMAs provide sanctuary and nesting habitat for upland and nongame birds as well as waterfowl – ducks and geese. One key to this habitat’s effectiveness is that it remains undisturbed by humans, which is why some WMAs institute area closures beginning February 1st each year. Human disturbance can result in nest abandonment and failure, while undisturbed nesting birds have a much greater chance of producing the next generation of offspring.

Benefitting everything from wild turkeys and geese to the smallest songbirds, WMA nesting closures are one tool used by Fish and Game staff to help improve nesting success. Only portions of these WMAs are closed to public entry; spring visitors can contribute to this management effort by remaining out of the clearly marked and fenced closure areas.

Nesting closures are in effect from February 1 through July 31 at Fort Boise WMA near Parma, Payette River WMA near Payette, Montour WMA near Emmett and C.J. Strike WMA near Bruneau. Before visiting one of these WMAs, take a few minutes to become familiar with the closure areas, which can be found at these links:

https://idfg.idaho.gov/wma

https://idfg.idaho.gov/wma/fort-boise

https://idfg.idaho.gov/wma/payette-river

https://idfg.idaho.gov/wma/montour

https://idfg.idaho.gov/wma/cj-strike

