Unclaimed Property Holder Reporting Update

The State of Delaware is in the process of transitioning its banking services to J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC), and the Office of Unclaimed Property (OUP) is one of the first agencies to participate in this transition. Holders of unclaimed property should be aware that wire and ACH payment instructions have changed in advance of the March 1, 2021 annual reporting deadline.

While previous payment instructions will remain active during the transition, holders planning to remit payments by wire or ACH should contact OUP’s Receipts & Wires Unit to obtain the new payment instructions by email (preferred) DOF_holderreceiptsquestions@delaware.gov or by phone at (302) 577-8782, option #3.