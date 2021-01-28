Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,524 in the last 365 days.

Unclaimed Property Holder Reporting Update

The State of Delaware is in the process of transitioning its banking services to J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC), and the Office of Unclaimed Property (OUP) is one of the first agencies to participate in this transition. Holders of unclaimed property should be aware that wire and ACH payment instructions have changed in advance of the March 1, 2021 annual reporting deadline.

While previous payment instructions will remain active during the transition, holders planning to remit payments by wire or ACH should contact OUP’s Receipts & Wires Unit to obtain the new payment instructions by email (preferred) DOF_holderreceiptsquestions@delaware.gov or by phone at (302) 577-8782, option #3.

You just read:

Unclaimed Property Holder Reporting Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.