Attorney General Moody Honors Florida Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees in Virtual Ceremony
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody joined the Florida Commission on the Status of Women in honoring the newest inductees to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. The Commission inducted Alice Scott Abbott, Alma Lee Loy and E. Thelma Waters during a virtual ceremony Thursday night for significant contributions to the citizens of Florida.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am honored to recognize the efforts of three amazing inductees to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. Alice Scott Abbott, Alma Lee Loy and E. Thelma Waters each played an extraordinary role in our state’s history. They are pioneers that paved the way for the many women who will follow in their footsteps. I look forward to seeing the impact their work will continue to have on our state, making it a better place for the people who call Florida home.” Florida Commission on the Status of Women Chair Rita Barreto said, “The Florida Commission on the Status of Women, in the true spirit of celebration, is proud to honor these outstanding women who have had such a meaningful impact on our state and its history. This year marks the 38th year of the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame and the Commission is proud to ensure that the stories of Florida women will be shared for future generations.”2020 Hall of Fame Inductee E. Thelma Waters said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with friends, acquaintances and family. My greatest advice is to reach out and volunteer. Do what you can for others. It will always come back to you. You will always be blessed because of it.”For the first time in history, the Hall of Fame ceremony was held as a fully virtual event. To commemorate the ceremony, inductees or surviving relatives received replicas of the plaques to be placed on the Hall of Fame wall in the Florida Capitol Rotunda in the inductees’ honor and an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. The virtual ceremony streamed for audiences around the state and included live video footage of inductees or surviving relatives with family and friends, celebratory videos and remarks about the legacy of accomplishments and the contributions each inductee has made to the lives of Floridians. The virtual ceremony also presented a great opportunity to recognize the many ways women’s history is woven into the fabric of Florida and the United States. For more information on the 2020 inductees, click here.Since its inception in 1982, the Hall of Fame has recognized and honored Florida women that make significant contributions to the improvement of life for all Floridians. Additional inductees include former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, singer Gloria Estefan, internationally honored tennis athletes Chris Evert and Althea Gibson, pilot Betty Skelton Frankman, Bethune-Cookman College founder Mary McLeod Bethune, Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Carrie Meek, Tillie Fowler and Ruth Bryan Owen; Florida Trend Publisher Lynda Keever and Everglades advocate and suffragist Marjory Stoneman Douglas.This year’s inductees join current members on the walls of the Florida Capitol and in state-of-the-art video kiosks. Visitors can view all the Hall of Fame members immortalized in the Capitol Rotunda or on the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame website by visiting FLWomensHallofFame.org.
# # #
The Florida Commission on the Status of Women is a nonpartisan, statutorily-created board of 22-member commissioners that work to collaborate with, educate and celebrate Florida women and girls. The Commission does so through annual events and programs, including the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. The Commission acts as a resource for lawmakers, businesses and residents so they have a better understanding of the important issues facing women and, by extension, all Floridians.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody Honors Florida Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees in Virtual Ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.