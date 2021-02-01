InsuredMine + QuoteRUSH= Fast & Accurate Quotes
InsuredMine Integrates with QuoteRUSH for enabling Insurance Agents to provide faster and accurate quotes.
QuoteRush is committed to giving the agents more options, and integrating with InsuredMine adds yet another option that agents will have. The way we look at it, we are all in this together!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsuredMine, a Texas-based Insurtech company recently integrated with QuoteRUSH, a Florida-based software company, to help insurance agencies generate the best quotes quickly through the QuoteRUSH rating tool. InsuredMine always goes the extra mile to offer the best to its users and keeps on adding new features that help insurance agents have an uninterrupted workflow from one unified portal. The integration between QuoteRUSH and InsuredMine will allow agents to quickly quote all of your insurance carriers from a single-entry screen.
Currently, it’s a one-way integration where InsuredMine is having the ability to pass on data to QuoteRush, for three deal categories- HomeOwners, Auto and Flood. InsuredMine passes data to QuoteRUSH which enables carriers to generate the best quotes for prospects. Very soon more functionalities will be added. Both the team of InsuredMine and QuoteRUSH are working on enabling two-way integration, which will make the process easier.
The benefits of this integration can be enjoyed by insurance agencies that have both InsuredMine and QuoteRUSH logins. InsuredMine has embedded the integration via IM Quotesheet fields. When a client fills in the quote sheet in InsuredMine, the data gets saved in the InsuredMine portal and it also gets uploaded in QuoteRUSH.
“QuoteRush is committed to giving the agents more options, and integrating with InsuredMine adds yet another option that agents will have. The way we look at it, we are all in this together!” - Greg Hile, QuoteRush Managing Partner/Developer.
The integration will reduce the time wastage of providing manual quotes, dual entry from different carriers. Now, the lead data will get automatically submitted in the QuoteRUSH rating tool once it is filled in the InsuredMine quote sheet. Agents need to log in using QuoteRUSH credentials to fetch the right quotes from different carriers and send them directly to the prospects to finalize and close the deal.
“We are in a constant process to add on more and more automation to our existing all-in-one CRM portal so that we can provide the optimal solution to our esteemed clients. We aim to assist the insurance agents to generate maximum business at minimum time investment. In the future, we are going to integrate with more and more companies so that we can bring the best user experience for our agents.”- says Raution Jaiswal, co-founder of InsuredMine.
About QuoteRUSH
QuoteRUSH specializes in automation in the insurance comparative rating space. It automates in gathering all the correct needed information that ensures that it returns accurate and fast rates directly from an agent's appointed carriers. This rating tool allows insurance agents to quickly quote all of your insurance carriers from a single-entry screen.
For more information visit https://www.quoterush.com or call 1-800-601-3541.
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all-in-one integrated CRM portal especially designed for insurance agents to enhance their sales and client communication process. We believe: The smarter you communicate, the faster you grow! So, to be one of the top insurance sellers you need to get close to your clients to understand their requirements and deliver them the best. And to do this, an insurance agent must be well-equipped with all sorts of tools that can help them to meet up to their clients’ expectations. And that’s what InsuredMine does! InsuredMine’s CRM helps the insurance agents with fast and smart sales processes, segmented and automated engagement, real-time visual analytics, and policy wallet via the mobile app that helps them to reach their sales target and reduce operating costs at the same time.
For more information visit //www.insuredmine.com.
Raution Jaiswal
InsuredMine
+1 503-383-4791
email us here
InsuredMine Demo: Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation (2021) for Insurance Agents