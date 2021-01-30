Google Maps Ranking Guide by MAP SEO Experts KISS PR

Google MAP SEO Expert Agnes Zang can help you rank local business, Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing needs. Google Maps marketing is a great way.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you want your business listing to rank on top of Google and dominate your competition on local search results for your targeted keywords and geographic areas then you have arrived at the right destination.

For any business, getting a good amount of qualified traffic from search engines is important. Finding the quick, effective, and easiest way for the target audience to reach your business may seem to be challenging.

If you have a local business or organization and targeting local customers then Google has an effective solution for your Local marketing needs. Google Maps marketing is a great way for your business to reach your local target audience.

The Google Maps Are Very Effective

When it comes to Local SEO, Google Maps marketing is the fastest, easiest and effective way to promote your business online and to get easily found by your local audience when searched on your target keywords or your business name/title.



People Mostly Depend on Google to Search Businesses

It's a very well known fact that the majority of people rely on Google Maps results to find any Local business services, organizations, professional services, goods or products, nearby stores, and many other businesses information in their local area.

Also, it’s no wonder that, in the world of the Internet, Google Maps plays a major role in helping people discover accurate nearby local businesses information quickly and easily.

Let Google Know Your Business Exists

For the target audience to reach your business easily on local search, it is important to let Google know that your business exists as Google Maps helps your target audience reach your business quickly and easily.

Get Your Business Listed On Google Maps – It’s Important

If you have a business, agency, or organization, and if it is not found on Google maps for your target keywords or at least when searched on your business name then, that doesn't seem to be good to the potential customer. There are high chances to lose your potential customers to your competitors.

Expect High Sales Conversion from Google Maps Results

The sales conversion rate is very high from Google Maps results. This helps the top-listed (on Google maps results) businesses to improve their sales performance and take their business to the next level, just with a FREE Google My Business listing!

The Goal is To Rank on Google Maps 3 Pack Results!

Rank your Google Business listing higher than that of your competitors on Google Maps to achieve the best results. Typically Google displays only 3 businesses on Page 1 Maps search results for General search queries; these results are known as Google Maps 3 Pack.

Ranking the business listing on Google 3 pack for the target keywords should be the goal to get qualified traffic and boosted sales conversion rate.

Submit on Google Maps for FREE

Fortunately, Google allows submitting any business information (that is accurate and real) to Google Maps by adding your information to Google My Business profile for FREE!

User Friendly and Easily Accessible With Call-To-Action Buttons

Google Maps results are compatible and easily accessible on all types of Smartphones, Mobile devices, Tabloids, desktops, and laptops. The Google Maps results are displayed when searched by typing text or by voice search on Google.

Google Maps results provide call-to-action information of your business on the search results to help people to call or contact your business quickly and easily.

Get a Google My Business Account

Business owners should take advantage of the great opportunity offered by Google by submitting and verifying their business information to Google. The process is really simple; all that you need to have a Gmail account, using which you can create a Google My Business listing (also known as GMB).

Google My Business is the way to create free business listings on Google Maps for Businesses and to get on Google directly.

Verified GMB profile Displays on Google Maps

Once Google My Business listing is verified by Google, the Business information will be displayed on Google Maps results. You can simply check it by searching your Business Name/ Title (that you have used while creating the GMB profile) on Google.

Providing Your Business Information for People to Reach You

It’s not just the Business name and the Phone number, but Google provides options to include more information about your business. The information typically includes Business Name, Address, Phone number, Website, Directions, Office timings/ hours, Images, Customer ratings & reviews and other information that helps the Google visitor to know more about that Business.

Right Way for the Customers to Reach Your Business

Google My Business listing not only helps your customers find your business or organization information quickly and easily on local search results but also helps you respond to your customers' queries and reviews they post and improves customer interaction.

If you are a business owner and looking for the fastest way to get your business on Google for your Company/ Agency title and for target search terms then, Google My Business is the right approach.

Direct Access for Customers to Reach Your Business

Most importantly, people can directly make a phone call from the GMB listing to the number that has been provided/ displayed on the listing. The insights are available to analyze the traffic and how the audience searched for your business. You can know how many people searched for your business, requested directions, and how many phone calls were made.

Google My Business listing account is quite transparent. The insights help you discover how best your Google My Business listing is working for your business or organization.

Google Maps - Organic (FREE) Listing and Paid Advertising

Google offers both, Free Google My Business listing and Paid Local search ads.

Organic results are free listings and you don’t have to spend a penny on Google for your business to get listed and ranked well on Google Maps. But to achieve the top results on Google Maps and to get ranked on Google Maps 3 pack, appropriate and effective Google Maps marketing of your GMB listing is necessary. Depending on the efforts you put and the marketing tactics you perform, the keyword rankings will improve and the business listing will be ranked on Google 3-pack.

Google Local search ad is a paid advertising tool by which you can target your local area. Depending on the bidding, these local ads are displayed on top of the Google Maps 3 Pack Organic results. The charges are based on cost-per-click. You can set-up a budget as per your requirement and convenience. Local search ads are ideal for instant results.

Are You Already Listed on Google Maps? Check for it.

Make sure whether your Business is already listed on Google My Business Listing or not. In many cases, business owners don’t find time to list their business information on Google My Business and sometimes they ignore it. There are chances these unlisted local businesses get listed on Google Maps by default. In this type of case; Google (by default) gets the address and other basic business information from the Website’s Contact us page. When this listing is found by a business owner he/she should claim it and verify the business ownership.

So, first, you need to search on Google with your Business Name, Title, or Phone number that is displayed on your website contact us page. If the listing is found then you can claim it. If you don’t find your business listing then you have to set-up one.

Google My Business Listing Check-list (an Overview)

Before you set-up the Google My Business Listing, you have to make sure that you have the accurate and well-formatted NAP; NAP stands for Name, Address, and Phone number. Use the same NAP that is displayed on your website contact page. Have this information ready before you move forward to set-up your Google My Business Listings:

Business Name/ Title (Capitalize the first letter of each Word)

Business Address

Office timings/ Business hours

Business Description (short length around up to 30 words recommended)

Phone number

Website URL

Keywords/ Tags

Profile Picture

Cover Photo

Other Images/ Photos

Company short length video (if any)

Remember, the great profile not only attracts and engages the customers but also develops trust in your business. Make sure to fully load your profile with your business information and other assets (Your offerings, HD-photos, short length HD video, link to blog articles, etc...) and choose the relevant business category.

Set-Up Your Google My Business Account:

To set up your Google My Business listing: Sign in to Gmail (that you want to associate your business listing with) and open the URL https://www.google.com/business/ . (If you don’t have a Gmail account then create one for GMB listing)

As per Google Support [1]

Sign up for Google My Business

Note: There might be a listing for an old business at the same location where you’re registering a new business. Do not attempt to claim it. Instead, suggest an edit to have it marked as closed. Then, proceed with creating a new Google My Business listing for your business.

On your computer, sign in to Google My Business. Sign in to your Google Account, or create one. Then, click Next.

Sign up with your business email domain since this account will be for your chain. Enter the name of your business or chain. You can also select your chain from the suggestions that appear as you type (if applicable).

Enter your business’ or chain’s address. You may also be asked to position a marker on the location of your chain’s branch on a map. If your business doesn’t have a physical location but works in a service area, you can list the area instead. Then, click Next. Choose if you want your business location to appear on Google Maps.

If you serve customers at your business address:

Enter your business address. Click Next.

Tip: If you also serve customers outside your business address, you'll have the option to list your service areas as well.

If you don't serve customers at your business address:

Enter your business address. At the bottom, click I deliver goods and services to my customers and then Next. List your service areas, then click Next.

Search for and select a business category. You can also choose a more specific category as appropriate. Then, click Next. Enter a phone number or website URL for your chain, and click Finish.

Tip: You'll also have the option to create a free website based on your information. It’s recommended that you provide the individual phone number or store page for each location, rather than a single centralized call center.

Select a verification option.

To verify later, click Verify later and then Later. If you’re not authorized to manage the Business Profile for the chain, find the person in your organization who’s authorized and continue the process.

Verify Your Google My Business Listing

You can verify your Google My Business Listings by any of the following options:

By Phone, By Email, By Postcard or Instant Verification

Your GMB Listing Appears on Google Maps Once It’s Verified by Google

Once your business listing is verified by Google, it appears on Google Maps results. To view your listing, you can simply search on Google with your Business Name/ Title (that has been used while submitting your business listing).

Make Sure to Optimize Your Google My Business Listing

As per Aja Frost [2]

How to Optimize Your GMB Listing

Once you've verified your business, it's time to finish fleshing out your profile.

Go to the Google My Business dashboard, click the listing you'd like to work on, select "Info," and then choose a section to fill out or update.

Add as much information and media as you can, including a business profile photo, the area you serve, your hours, attributes (e.g. "wheelchair accessible," "free wifi"), the day and year you opened, and a public phone number and website URL.

Anyone can "suggest an edit" to your listing, so it's important to A) get everything right the first time (so you don't encourage random people to make their own changes) and B) periodically log into your GMB dashboard and make sure all the details look right.

At any point in time, you can edit your business profile by logging into your GMB dashboard, clicking on "Info," clicking the pencil next to the field you'd like to edit, making your change, and then choosing "Apply."

Google My Business App

Google My Business is also an available in-app form for both iOS and Android. You can use the app to:

Update your business hours, location, contact information, and description

Post statuses and pictures

View search insights

You cannot use the app to:

Delete your business listing

Change its settings

Give ownership of the listing to another user

You are Ready for Google Maps 3 Pack Marketing!

The next steps are to market your Business Listings i.e. Google Maps Marketing. The end goal is to reach the top of Google Maps 3 pack results or at least within the 3 pack results.

Google always wants to give the best to its visitors. So the question is, what are the best marketing tactics in the eyes of Google? To name just a few

Google Maps Optimization (Provide as much information you can on your GMB Profile)

Do regular Activity

Provide accurate, relevant & latest information of your business on GMB

Post appealing and engaging assets (Content, HD Photos, Short Videos)

Get more reviews from customers

Respond to customer reviews and questions

Improve Interactions with customers

Publish blog content to your GMB

Perform content based Local SEO

Google Maps Questions & Answers

People have an option to post a question to get clarifications for their queries about your business services, products or some other information. Answer their questions without delay (as early as possible) as this would help them know and understand more about your services or products and get the information quickly that they are looking for.

This process not only improves your activity on Google Maps but also develops trust among the people and increases the conversion rate.

Acquire, Monitor and Respond to Google reviews

This would be one of the great opportunities to prove your business's worth and attract more new customers. Many people read reviews and look at the ratings of businesses on Google Maps before they wanted to contact those businesses. Hereby, provide the best services or offer the best products to your customers and try to acquire good and honest reviews. Remember, a Happy customer brings ‘more’ customers.

It’s not mandatory that every business will have positive reviews only. There are chances for negative reviews too. Make sure to respond to the negative reviews.

For positive reviews: Make sure to respond by appreciating and thanking them for their extended support.

Make sure to respond by appreciating and thanking them for their extended support. For negative reviews: Do not ignore but respond to them. Try to address the issues in a polite manner.

Post High-Quality Photos & Short Length Videos

Profile Photo: Upload a profile photo (business logo, owner’s pic, or something that is relevant or fits for profile picture). This profile picture appears when you respond to the reviews, post new assets (pictures or videos)

Post a cover photo that attracts the visitors. The cover photo is displayed on the top-front of your business listing.

Post the latest high-quality photos of your work, before and after photos (if applicable), offerings, service area, location, social pictures, other info-graphics, products, or Goods as this would help visitors to know more information about you and your business.

Post shorter videos (around 30 seconds or less) of your business, testimonials of happy customers, work done videos, your bio, your business services or products overview, latest happenings about your business, upcoming events, launchings, or about latest products.

Remember, the more people know about you or your business, the more the chances for conversions.

Publish your Blog Content to Google My Business

It’s a known fact that Informative and customer engaging content is the key to successful internet marketing. Fortunately, Google My Business listing allows you to publish your blog content (overview/ just a few lines) on GMB listing, and each posting links back to your website or blog page. This posting overview is displayed at the bottom area of your GMB listing.

Post content on your blog (that has been integrated into your GMB listing) regularly (at least once a week); this helps visitors to view the latest news and updates of your business-related postings. Make sure to post the articles that are relevant to your business category.

Add Your Social Media Profile Links

Almost every business has social media accounts. Having social media presence is good for any business. Add your official business social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc...) to Google My Business listing.

These social media site icons are displayed by Google at the bottom of your Google My Business listing. Adding social media to your Google My Business profile would gain good trust from Google.

Create Local Citations

Submit your business listing to high domain authority local directories. Also, try to acquire backlinks from the local directories of the areas you serve.

Google My Business Insights – Track Results & Improve Customer Reach!

Analytics helps you discover and track the traffic, user behavior, location metrics, bounce rate, business assets performance and helps you analyze more attributes. When you have Google My Business Listings it’s important to know how it is performing.

The performance of your Google My Business listing can be tracked and analyzed using “Insights” present on your GMB account dashboard (it comes by default). The Google My Business Insights helps you in discovering how people find your business, Visitors' views, the number of clicks that your business listing has received, how many phone calls were made, how many people requested directions, and more.

Pay Attention to Google Insights

You will have to pay attention to the insights as it would help you track the overall results. Also, you can know how your business assets (Photos, videos, article links) are performing. You can delete non-performing assets and update the new/ latest assets to gain more attraction/ attention from the visitor.

Quick View of Google Maps Marketing – Top 10

Create Google My Business Listing Optimize It Get reviews Manage GMB listing Update listing with latest assets (photos, videos, etc.) & Other Info Monitor and respond to reviews Answer to the Questions Keeping Posting content on Blog (that has been published on your GMB) Pay attention to Insights, track results (Know your customers' behavior) Get new and more positive reviews

How Kiss PR Helps In Google Maps Marketing

Though Google Maps Marketing is simple, it needs time and effort to perform activities, answering queries, responding to customer reviews, managing and maintaining the account on a regular basis. Being a busy business owner, you may not find time to do all this stuff.

KissPR can help you rank your Google MAP using online press release distribution. helps your business grow by ranking your Google Business Listing on Google 3 pack results. Being a Google partner, KissPR introduced the latest integrations with Google My Business, allowing local businesses to efficiently manage listings and reviews. Take advantage of KissPR’s content-based Google MAP SEO with a Google-approved best practice plan for quality conversion.

KissPR helps you Secure Google 3 Pack Map Ranking and Rank Your Map through SEO Storytelling by writing and distributing of blogs, press releases and social media posts. All you have to do is answer the phone.

Media Contact: KISS PR - az@kisspr.com

>> Download Qamar Zaman Be the 1st on Google MAP Guide from Amazon<<



Google’s Best Solution for Local SEO & Marketing



Source Links:

[1] https://support.google.com/business/answer/6300717?hl=en

[2] https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/google-my-business

Image [1]: https://www.woorank.com/en/blog/ranking-google-maps-local-3-pack

https://www.amazon.com/Qamar-Zaman/e/B081PB6TVN/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1





