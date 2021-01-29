Professional Community Management Vice President Appointed to Serve as California Association of Community Managers Faculty Member

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM) vice president of client success, Jeremy Wilson, CCAM®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, has been named a faculty member for the California Association of Community Managers, Inc. (CACM).

Founded in 1991, the CACM is a professional trade association focused on elevating the professionalism and success of the California community management industry. CACM empowers a network of community management professionals working in large scale, portfolio, resort, and high-rise homeowners’ associations to share and apply California’s most effective community management practices.

With membership comprised entirely of community association managers and industry partners, CACM is a leading resource for California-specific education and certification. As a faculty member for CACM, Mr. Wilson will contribute to the organization’s mission by teaching and educating others in the industry as they work to deepen their professional knowledge, further their experience, and obtain California-specific industry credentials. As an instructor, Mr. Wilson will teach courses ranging from introductory level through advanced knowledge and experience-based curriculum, all of which are designed to sharpen the skills of California property managers.

“We are proud that Jeremy is being recognized for his extensive industry knowledge and proven community management experience as a new member of the CACM faculty,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “It is a huge honor to have one of our valued team members serve the industry in this way. The training, best practices, and educational opportunities provided by the CACM are critical to informing community managers that serve residents all across California. We are excited to see Jeremy contribute to advancing the industry in such a meaningful way.”

