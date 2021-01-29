AM Best Affirms Ratings of Knighthead Annuity

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ announced today that A.M. Best, the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source, has completed its mid-year review of the company. On January 21, 2021, A.M. Best affirmed the financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of a- (Excellent). The outlook for both ratings remains “Stable”.



“We are pleased, but not surprised, that at conclusion of their mid-year review, A.M. Best affirmed the A category ratings for Knighthead Annuity,” stated Gary M. Dombowsky, Chief Executive Officer. “The ratings process represents a comprehensive analysis consisting of a quantitative and qualitative evaluation of balance sheet strength, operating performance, management and business profile. Our direct business clients and distributors, as well as our reinsurance counterparties, benefit from the validation and transparency that comes from an independent rating. We encourage all firms to review our ratings reports available by visiting our web-site at www.knightheadannuity.com,” he added.

About Knighthead Annuity

Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ is rated by both Kroll Bond Rating Services and A.M. Best. The Company offers fixed annuities to international clients through regulated institutional distribution partners and reinsurance of fixed liabilities from other insurers.

Contact

Nathan V. Gemmiti: (345) 623-0300 | info@knightheadannuity.com