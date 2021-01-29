Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,640 in the last 365 days.

Nissan teases all-new 2022 Pathfinder

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet the all-new 2022 Pathfinder and learn more about the NEXT step in Nissan’s evolution on Feb. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST. Register here.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contact

Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kevin Raftery
Nissan Product Communications – SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e50d1e58-fe9d-4064-8f60-c5c754beb9c1


Primary Logo

All-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Teaser

The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will be revealed on Feb. 4, 2021.

You just read:

Nissan teases all-new 2022 Pathfinder

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.