NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Greystone

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Greystone that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Greystone Provides $22.9 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for a Multifamily Property in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas", which contains information about financing provided for Carriage Homes on the Lake in Garland, TX for Bridgeview Multifamily, issued December 1, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.