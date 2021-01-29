Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,640 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Greystone

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Greystone that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Greystone Provides $22.9 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for a Multifamily Property in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas", which contains information about financing provided for Carriage Homes on the Lake in Garland, TX for Bridgeview Multifamily, issued December 1, 2020 over GlobeNewswire.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Greystone

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.