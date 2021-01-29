Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,520 in the last 365 days.

What Does Free Speech Mean Online?

Nearly three weeks ago, former President Donald Trump was banned from nearly every social media platform because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Just before Congress was set to certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, Trump instructed his supporters to, “fight much harder” against “bad people” and “show strength” at the Capitol.

The social media bans on Trump and his supporters ignited a debate about whether these social media companies have too much power over the speech of their users. Should they have banned Trump sooner? Are these bans legal? What kind of precedent does banning Trump and others from these platforms set for the speech of marginalized communities? And should the government rein in the private sector power of these companies?

To answer some of these tough questions, we’re joined on At Liberty by Kate Ruane, senior legislative counsel for First Amendment issues at the ACLU.

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/973999231

You just read:

What Does Free Speech Mean Online?

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.