Combination Kit includes SWS Socket Wrench Torque Sensor and PHM-100 Portable Handheld

SWS / PHM-100 System SWS Series SSI Portable Handheld Load Cell Indicator

Fully Portable Hand-Held Transducer Indicator

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular SWS ( Socket Wrench Torque Sensor ) and our PHM-100 Portable Hand Held Load Cell Indicator . This system provides accurate measurements of bolt or nut wrenching torques in either direction, so break-away torques can be measured.The PHM-100 has a Peak Hold feature that captures at less than one millisecond and operates on a 9-volt battery for 60 hours. The SWS is a reaction type torque sensor offered in 6 ranges from 10 FT. LBS. to 1000 FT. LBS. full scale.Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells