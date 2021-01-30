Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Combination Kit includes SWS Socket Wrench Torque Sensor and PHM-100 Portable Handheld

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular SWS (Socket Wrench Torque Sensor) and our PHM-100 Portable Hand Held Load Cell Indicator. This system provides accurate measurements of bolt or nut wrenching torques in either direction, so break-away torques can be measured.

The PHM-100 has a Peak Hold feature that captures at less than one millisecond and operates on a 9-volt battery for 60 hours. The SWS is a reaction type torque sensor offered in 6 ranges from 10 FT. LBS. to 1000 FT. LBS. full scale.

Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.

https://www.transducertechniques.com

Transducer Techniques, LLC
+1 800-344-3965
