SAVE THE DATE: Better Buildings, Better Plants 2021 Summit

DOE’s next Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit will take place May 17-20, 2021. The virtual, no-cost event will feature engaging and interactive sessions, as well as opportunities for attendees to network with industry peers and experts.

Click here to view a high-level agenda. Registration information is coming soon.

RFI: Energy Department Releases Plastics Innovation Challenge Draft Roadmap and Request for Information

DOE released the Plastics Innovation Challenge Draft Roadmap and a Request for Information (RFI) seeking stakeholder input on the Draft Roadmap. Announced in November 2019, the Plastics Innovation Challenge is a comprehensive program to accelerate innovations in energy-efficient plastics recycling technologies. More information on the Draft Roadmap and the RFI can be found on the Plastics Innovation Challenge website.

Energy Department Announces Approximately $123.6 Million to Bolster Domestic Manufacturing through Innovation

Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced approximately $123.6 million in funding, as well as $44.7 million of cost share, for 46 projects in 23 states to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States.

Read the full announcement.

Energy Department Selects 15 Projects to Advance Critical Material Innovations

DOE announced more than $50 million in funding for 15 projects focused on field validation and demonstration, as well as next-generation extraction, separation, and processing technologies, for critical materials.

Read the full announcement.

Latest from the 50001 Ready Program

Check out the latest updates from DOE’s 50001 Ready program, including success stories from Cree Lighting and Whirlpool’s Amana Operations on their work implementing energy management systems at their facilities.