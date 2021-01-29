Mining Indaba Virtual announces next week’s packed two half-day agenda

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (www.MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc has been at the vanguard of African mining and acknowledges the challenges faced but also opportunities presented to the industry. Resolving to take its role more serious than ever before, hosting Mining Indaba Virtual, taking place next week 2-3 February 2021.

With less than a week to go, the excitement is mounting amongst the Mining Indaba community for the industry to come together. The overarching theme for this year’s online event is ‘Resilience and Regrowth: adopting the new mindset for African mining’ offering a comprehensive agenda filled with cutting-edge topics and critical information from the industry’s eminent minds and most influential companies including 4 heads of state, Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Exxaro Resources, Rio Tinto, Gold Fields and many more. Each sharing unique insights helping to shape the industry and what the future holds for the mining sector.

“We’re excited to provide a world-leading programme for the global mining community, even though we’re unable to welcome everyone to Cape Town. The agenda is full of actionable information and vital perspectives to help shape the industry and pave the way for innovation and collaboration”. states Simon Ford, Portfolio Director, African Commodities Portfolio. “Mining Indaba remains committed to delivering an inspiring and truly transformative event”.

The packed two half-day online conference will feature a high-level of expert-led discussions, presidential keynotes and multi-stakeholder strategic conversations. The conference will cover thought-provoking topics including ESG investing in a Covid-recovery world, harnessing technology and automation to help grow economies, government and private sector collaboration on resilience and resourcing of African minerals, the rise of gold in the pandemic and exploration of the role of PGMs, battery metals and rare earths in the energy transition. As well as a 10-minute conversation with Anglo American’s Chief Executive Mark Cutifani and Deloitte’s Andrew Lane discussing how resilience is shaping the performance of mining companies.

This free to attend online conference is CPD certified meaning attendance counts towards professional development. For more information about the programme, visit the website here (https://bit.ly/2MzKTzg).

The online conference is supported by major industry names including Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater, Exxaro Resources, Standard Bank, Rio Tinto, PAC Capital, Trafigura, Absa, Vedanta, Vivo Energy, Centric, Investec, Deloitte, White & Case and Webber Wentzel.

Media Contact: On behalf of Investing in African Mining Indaba Amy Neville Email: amy.neville@hyve.group

About Investing in African Mining Indaba: Investing in African Mining Indaba (www.MiningIndaba.com) is solely dedicated to the successful capitalisation, development and widening perspective of the African mining industry. Bringing together the world’s industry giants to tomorrow’s barrier-breaking disruptors from across the spectrum. It’s the place where multi-million deals are done, and life-long partnerships are discovered.