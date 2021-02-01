Foundry512’s “Release Your Darke Spirit Campaign” for Jägermeister Covered by AdAge
We’re excited to see some of our work get featured in AdAge.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based advertising agency Foundry512’s multi-channel and interactive Halloween campaign for Jägermeister® is covered in AdAge.
The campaign utilized digital, traditional, and frontier advertising and marketing executions to create a digital space where users could interact with the brand via a mobile AR experience. The campaign utilized platforms like Foursquare, Google Maps, and 8th Wall’s web AR with cameras in user devices to create an interactive experience that displayed Jägermeister ghosts and spirits inside bars, restaurants, and stores – all in real-time.
Inside the experience, users could interact with the spirits of Jägermeister lurking about, boosting engagement around the brand. Users were also prompted to post screenshots on social media with the campaign’s hashtag for a chance to win one of 16 exclusive Halloween packs.
This campaign was part of Jägermeister’s global campaign to boost recognition during the ghostly holiday. It resulted in millions of impressions in earned media, engagement, and sweepstakes participations.
"We’re excited to see some of our work get featured in AdAge.", says Foundry512 President, Aaron Henry. "They’re (AdAge) one of the most influential sources of advertising and marketing news in the world. To have our work earn even a small share of the conversation means a ton!"
The ad agency partnered with Foursquare, 8th Wall, and Amazon to deliver the real-time experience to over 125k locations across the US.
