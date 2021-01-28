When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 28, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 28, 2021 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Can overheat causing smoke or spark, which may pose a fire hazard Company Name: Wahl Clipper Corporation Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers, Model 4212

Company Announcement

Wahl Clipper Corporation is voluntarily recalling all Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers, Model 4212. Discontinue use immediately. The connection between the massager and heat attachment can overheat causing smoke or spark, which may pose a fire hazard. The image below shows the area where smoke or sparks may appear.

If you own a Deluxe Heat Therapy Massager, call us at 800-767-9245 or email at techsupport@wahlclipper.com. We will facilitate the free return of your unit in exchange for a full refund plus an additional $10 for this inconvenience. Your safety is important to Wahl Clipper Corporation. If you have any questions concerning this voluntary product recall, please contact us.