Disposable Face Mask Market to Garner Growth 53.4% by 2027

The global disposable face mask market was valued at US$ 74.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and expected to garner growth at a CAGR of 53.4% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently published report on “Disposable Face Mask Market (By Product: Dust, Protective, and Non-woven; By Application: Personal and Industrial; By Distribution Channel: Offline and Online) - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027”.



Disposable face mask is a face covering tool that eliminates the chances of being affected from environmental contamination. They are significantly used by the medical professionals and practitioners during any medical procedure or surgeries. However, rising pollution has also increased the personal usage of disposable masks worldwide. Presently, customized and printed masks are the most trending masks in the market.

Growth Factors

Exponential growth in the healthcare centers since past few years along with rising health concern among the public are the key factors that proliferates the demand for disposable face mask. Furthermore, increasing number of patients suffering from respiratory problem again expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. As per a WHO report, around 65 Mn people globally suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) out of which 3 Mn people die every year, third leading cause of death globally. In addition, around 334 Mn people globally suffer from asthma. The aforementioned facts drive the market growth for disposable face mask.

However, increasing counterfeit products in the market restrain the market growth. With the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and rising demand for face masks sweatshops produce fake masks with fake brand names of reputed medical product manufacturers. The presence of market fraudsters affects the consumer loyalty and thus hinders the market growth.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the global disposable face mask market with nearly 34% revenue share in 2019. Large consumer base along with increasing number of healthcare services and hospitals in the region are the key factors contribute towards the significant growth of the region.

North America expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected timeframe. Rising public awareness regarding personal health and hygiene are the prime factors that drive the market growth in the region.

Protective face mask dominated the global industry with a revenue share of approximately 36% in 2019. Attractive benefits offered by the face mask such as additional air-purifying respirator system in the mask are the prime growth factors. In addition, they are largely used by the patients suffering from asthma, heart, or lungs diseases that again add as a benefit to the growth of the segment.

By application, industry segment led the global market with more than 80% of revenue share in 2019. The prime dominance of the segment is mainly due to large application of disposable face mask in healthcare industry. Furthermore, it is also used by the workers at construction site and agriculture.

In 2019, offline segment emerged as the dominant segment with magnificent revenue share of more than 80% in the global industry. However, e-commerce industry has changed the public preference for shopping that leads to the fastest growth of online distribution channel over the forecast period.



Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific emerged as the dominating region in the global disposable face mask market in 2019 owing to rising public awareness for the health and safety from outbreak of virus or bacteria. In addition, China and India are the prominent producers of disposable face mask along with large consumer base in the countries that drive the market growth prominently. Significant growth in the number of health centers and hospitals in the region since industrial revolution introduced in the region has significantly accelerated the market growth.

On the contrary, North America seems to be the most opportunistic region during the forecast period owing to rising number of surgeries and OPD sessions. WHO also recorded significant growth in the number of surgeries in the USA from 2010 to 2019. Furthermore, rising pollution has significantly driven the personal face mask trend among public.

Key Players & Strategies

The global disposable face mask market houses all size of market players i.e. large, medium, and small. Small and medium sized companies seeks lucrative growth as less capital investment required for the business, thereby offers significant opportunity for the new market entrant. Large market players focus more on building strong brand name through global expansion strategy. As brand reputation is the key strategy to retain strong market position in the healthcare products. For example, in March 2020, Honeywell announced to expand its production capacity in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. The new plant was set up to expand its production capacity for N95, a protective face mask in support of the U.S. government to meet the rising demand for face mask during coronavirus pandemic situation.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Honeywell, Moldex, 3M, Uvex, Kimberly Clark, SAS Safety Corp., and KOWA among others.

