Global Infant Formula Market Size Will Reach USD 110.26 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Infant Formula Market in 2019 was approximately USD 57.12 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 110.26 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, Abbott, Arla Food Ingredients, Perrigo Nutritionals and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Infant Formula Market By Type (Standard, Follow-on, Toddler, and Specialty) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Infant Formula Market was estimated at USD 57.12 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 110.26 Billion by 2026. The global Infant Formula Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2019 to 2027”.

Infant formula is food designed and marketed for feeding babies less than 12 months of age. This food comprises necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for the development of the infant. The medical professionals suggest this as an alternative to breast milk. It is convenient for working mothers as it can be fed at any place, anytime.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Infant Formula Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Infant Formula Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Infant Formula Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Infant Formula Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Infant Formula Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The growing focus on the nutritional need of the infant formula is primarily driving the market throughout the world. Moreover, an increase in the number of female professionals and mothers is boosting the sales of baby nutrition products. The rise in the number of cases such as lactation, medication, unsupportive work policies is some factors that are bolstering infant formula consumption. However, the regulatory policies associated with the manufacturing of infant formulas are likely to restrict the demand for the drug over the forecast period. Many countries and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict and safety requirements for producers of goods. For instance, among over 800 international brands, the China Certification and Accreditation Administration (CNCA) have approved sales to only 94 brands. Additionally, prices associated with the manufacturing of goods and the use of high technology in the industry would limit the entry of new entrants. In addition, minimal product awareness in the rural Asia Pacific and Africa may in the near future somehow restrict the demand for infant formulas.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the infant formula market, but not restricted to include Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, Abbott, Arla Food Ingredients, Perrigo Nutritionals, Hero Group, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, HiPP, and Bubs Australia among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198

The infant formula market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into standard, toddler, follow-on, and specialty. The follow-on product segment is holding the largest market share over others. The toddler infant formula is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. In terms of distribution channel segmentation, the market is bifurcated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy & medical stores, specialty stores, and others. Hypermarket & supermarket holds the major market share in the global infant formula market in 2019 as these provide a broad range of products and a real-time shopping experience. Moreover, heavy discounts are offered by hypermarkets will grow the market demand across the globe.

The infant formula market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the infant formula industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the infant formula industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the infant formula industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “Infant Formula Market By Type (Standard, Follow-on, Toddler, and Specialty) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198

The infant formula market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into standard, follow-on, toddler, and specialty. In terms of distribution channel segmentation, the market is bifurcated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, and others.

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific infant formula market is leading the market over the years as China has the majority of infant formula producers. Europe will grow at a slow pace relative to the APAC region as it has a low birth rate. Furthermore, the major fiber optics markets are analyzed into major countries including China, Japan, Italy, India, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, South Korea, UAE, Egypt, France, China, South Africa, and Kuwait among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/infant-formula-market-by-type-standard-follow-on-1198

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Infant Formula market as follows:

Global Infant Formula Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Standard

Follow-on

Toddler

Specialty

Global Infant Formula Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, the global infant formula market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period and reach around USD 110 Billion by 2026

As per analysts, the increased nutritional value of infant formula is driving the growth of the market.

As per our team of analysts, the infant formula will register high growth over the analysis period as it is convenient for mothers to feed their babies at any time and anywhere.

As per our analysts, hypermarkets/supermarkets have accounted largest market share as it provides discounts on products.

Our team of analysts has identified, that the Asia Pacific will maintain its position owing to its rising population and huge availability of infant formula producers in China.

Related Reports:

Algae Protein Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-algae-protein-market-by-product-spirulina-chlorella-1019

Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

Goat Milk Powder Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/goat-milk-powder-market-by-product-type-analysis-1082

Weight Loss Diet Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/weight-loss-diet-market-by-type-green-tea-927

Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/baking-ingredients-market-by-type-leavening-agents-fats-743

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com